“So girlfriend coded”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans lavish praise on her recent Coachella vlog

On June 19, BLACKPINK’s Jennie uploaded a new vlog titled “Coachella Vlog”. This vlog comes two days after the Pink Venom singers uploaded their Coachella vlog on their main YouTube channel titled “BLACKPINK - ‘B.P.M.’ Roll #23” wherein they showcased how Paul Tollet, the President and CEO of Goldenvoice and the co-founder of Coachella, requested the Shutdown singers to headline this year’s event alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean, and their overjoyed reactions at the proposition.

The SOLO’s singer’s 18th vlog on her channel showcases her journey from Korea to Las Vegas, her interaction with her team members, and the delicious food and sightseeing she enjoyed. BLINKs were ecstatic to receive new content from the singer. A fan, for instance, wrote, “So girlfriend coded”, @jnkoopsies, sharing a brief snippet of BLACKPINK’s Jennie from the vlog.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops her personal Coachella vlog, earning sweet reactions from fans

BLACKPINK’s Jennie dropped her Coachella vlog on June 19. The vlog starts with her on a flight wherein she updates fans that she cannot wait to land so she can get comfortable in her nightwear and put on some lotion. In Las Vegas, the SOLO singer can be seen enjoying a wholesome meal of roasted duck and oysters with her “minions” aka her manager and another staff member Alison. She went to watch O Show in her trademark thick-rimmed glasses, looking stunning and devoid of makeup.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie showcased a glimpse of their rehearsals and the various set pieces they prepared for their Coachella and even included some fun and unscripted bits like dancing to Jisoo’s Flower song. Her geeky fashion with figure-hugging tops and thick-rimmed glasses earned great reviews from fans.

From Las Vegas, they flew to Los Angeles for the 2023 Coachella show and BLACKPINK’s Jennie could be seen brimming with excitement as she entered the full-house venue and showcased stunning performances on stage. Fans also saw a glimpse of members Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé and how the Pink Venom singers conquered Coachella. In the end, she put up a brief thank you message for BLINKs who attended and cheered for BLACKPINK.

jennie random things @randomjenniekim Her lil dance and the music she choose in the vlog, Jennie is so cool Her lil dance and the music she choose in the vlog, Jennie is so cool 😭 https://t.co/QMXOZnFIpp

The whole crowd was filming her. Jennie Kim was right since day one, all eyes on her when she steps in the room The whole crowd was filming her. Jennie Kim was right since day one, all eyes on her when she steps in the room 😭 https://t.co/4dHzHAoLsu

︎ ً @JNKSNS jennie ending off her vlog with a thank you message for the crew🥹 truly the best girl and leader of blackpink jennie ending off her vlog with a thank you message for the crew🥹 truly the best girl and leader of blackpink https://t.co/0zs35rjLtO

gi @jennieaceitgirl fanservice for others may be through weverse chats, going live, and alike but i love how jennie has made a special way of connecting with us 🥹 jennie really puts effort into every vlog she releases to try & give us a glimpse of her life —and lets not forget her iconic ig spams fanservice for others may be through weverse chats, going live, and alike but i love how jennie has made a special way of connecting with us 🥹 jennie really puts effort into every vlog she releases to try & give us a glimpse of her life —and lets not forget her iconic ig spams https://t.co/dnj8EycFNL

jennie random things @randomjenniekim not jennie calling her managers “minions” she is unintentionally funny not jennie calling her managers “minions” she is unintentionally funny 😭 https://t.co/npknHfqYfW

jennie random things @randomjenniekim Jennie ending the vlog with her most watched and viral videos of coachella is so queen energy to me, this vlog is one of my favourite Jennie ending the vlog with her most watched and viral videos of coachella is so queen energy to me, this vlog is one of my favourite 😭 https://t.co/ngwqSUxYZE

In 2019, three years after their debut in August 2016, the four-piece girl group made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group to perform at the music festival. In 2023, four years after being guest performers, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé were chosen to headline the main stage for a one-hour stunning stage performance.

Moreover, their one-hour-long performance garnered them an impressive figure of 125,000 live audiences. The Pink Venom singers gained 250 million online viewers cementing their star status yet again.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sizzles in the latest episode of HBO’s The Idol

natsé | dyanne apologist @parkjnks dyanne recorded her version of world class sinner / i’m a freak?? we are getting jennie’s version omg dyanne recorded her version of world class sinner / i’m a freak?? we are getting jennie’s version omg https://t.co/YjXlnK7ziF

HBO’s The Idol may be courting major controversies regarding its script, acting and explicit graphic content, however, one cannot deny the fact that BLACKPINK member Jennie is literally the driving force in the show.

The SOLO singer plays Dyanne, a backup dancer, and friend to the vulnerable pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). Fans were surprised to learn that the singer portrays a negative character in the show who is in cahoots with the enigmatic cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd).

It is believed that Jennie will soon be releasing her own OST for The Idol and has recorded her own version of World Class Sinner. The Idol airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

