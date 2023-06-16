5 viral scenes of BLACKPINK's Jennie from The Idol that left fans stunned

Ever since the premiere of HBO's much-awaited series, The Idol, all eyes have been on BLACKPINK's Jennie for her acting debut and impressive performance. Despite the Korean music star taking quite a small role in the entirety of the show, she still managed to catch the attention of many viewers as she showcased a dimension that people hadn't witnessed before.

Much of the scenes for the show's episodes released so far which became viral on the internet had Jennie taking the spotlight. Despite her only occasional occurrences in the show, her impactful presence through her acting became one the major points of The Idol's attraction.

5 scenes of BLACKPINK's Jennie in HBO's The Idol that became the talk of the town

1) Dance practice session in episode 1

After the premiere of The Idol, the first scene of Jennie that had fans' jaws dropped was her dance practice scene. In the first episode, she, who plays Dyanne, one of the backstage dancers of Lily-Rose Depp's protagonist character Jocelyn, takes center stage. She rolls out the choreography that's supposed to be adopted by Jocelyn, and her performance leaves a lasting impression on not just the audience but also her fellow characters.

The scene received a lot of attention for its seductive dance that resulted in a lot of controversy. With her closely dancing with her fellow male backup dancers, fans were shocked to see a dimension of the Solo singer they haven't witnessed before.

2) Her villain scene in episode 2

Another scene of Jennie in The Idol that stunned the audience was her villain stance as she talked with Tedros (The Weeknd's character). As she entered the room where Tedros was on a call, she waited for him to finish while looking at him with seductive eyes. As he cut the call, she leaned forward and said:

"Is she a better f*ck than me?"

The scene became viral and fans couldn't stop talking about how attractive the BLACKPINK member looked while rolling out the scene.

3) The sauna scene in episode 2

Though the scene seems to be a casual event, Jennie's yet again seductive look had fans drooling over her. As she casually sat in the sauna room with a towel wrapped around her body and her hair in a bun, she shared the space with series' protagonist, Jocelyn.

While fans already couldn't take their eyes off of her Dyanne, when the camera shifted to focus on her, the seductive smile she displayed as the shot zoomed in made her impact on the audience all the more powerful.

4) Jennie and Troye Sivan dancing in the club

When the much-awaited duo of Troye Sivan and Jennie finally made an appearance on-screen, fans were left elated, to say the least. The idol entered the club in a short low-cut dress along with Lily Rose-Depp and Troye Sivan. Under the red lights, she went around the club dancing freely and confidently.

While looking gorgeous, fans also loved that she looked like she was having some genuine fun in the club as her and Troye Sivan's characters danced the night away, hand-in-hand.

5) Her dance with Lily-Rose Depp

jj⚘ @chaelisagrande all of jennie’s scenes from the idol ep 2: a compilation all of jennie’s scenes from the idol ep 2: a compilation https://t.co/9gewMZLAer

The last on the list of viral scenes of BLACKPINK's Jennie from her HBO series' The Idol is her dance with Lily-Rose Depp. In this episode, she goes back to being one of the backstage dancers during the final performance of Jocelyn's music video shoot, which was being practiced for in episode 1..

Regardless, she still rolled out a impressive stage that had many eyes falling on her. Proving her stance as a K-pop dancer in one of the most popular bands in the industry, she showcased unmatched and mind-blowing stage presence and charisma that had her stealing the entire scene.

With more episodes of Jennie from The Idol coming fans' way, they can hardly wait to witness how she will extend and impress everyone further with her acting skills.

