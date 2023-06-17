“You’re just bigger and better than anyone”: BLACKPINK had the most wholesome reaction when asked to headline Coachella by co-founder Paul Tollet

On April 15, 2023, BLACKPINK made history after they became the first K-pop act to headline Coachella. The four-member girl group cemented their global status by delivering a stunning stage performance after having previously been there as a guest performer. Now, two months after their Coachella stage, it has been revealed how BLACKPINK was invited to headline the iconic music festival.

Paul Tollet, the President and CEO of Goldenvoice and the co-founder of Coachella, requested the Pink Venom singers to headline the summer music festival during their Paris stop at their ongoing BORN PINK World Tour.

“We want you to headline Coachella. You're just bigger and better than anyone. It's so logical,” Paul Tollet told BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK fans express their pride after it was revealed that Paul Tollet personally invited the group to headline Coachella

In their latest YouTube vlog, BLACKPINK - ‘B.P.M.’ Roll #23, the Pink Venom singers met a middle-aged man, who is later revealed to be Paul Toller, the co-founder of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He dropped by the Accor Arena in Paris, where BLACKPINK performed on December 11, 2023.

Rosé starts by revealing that there is something shocking they need to tell and Jisoo replies chimes in that the video will be released post-Coachella.

Jennie walks in curiously during the ongoing conversation when Paul Tollet proposes they headline Coachella. A visibly shocked Jennie stares when Rosé hugs her while Paul Tollet compliments BLACKPINK. He says that they are bigger and better than anyone else, which is why they were perfect fit to headline Coachella.

In the vlog, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé couldn’t stop squealing and jumping in excitement at the thought of headlining Coachella. Lisa joins as well as the girls huddle for a group hug.

The group's reaction was wholesome, which their fans, BLINKs, found adorable. But apart from that, the entire fandom was filled with pride as they took this opportunity to shower praise on the Pink Venom singers.

In 2019, three years after their debut in August 2016, the four-member girl group made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group to perform at the music festival. In 2023, four years after being guest performers, the Shutdown singers were chosen to headline the main stage for a one-hour stunning stage performance and were the only female headliners among Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean.

In fact, web and social media monitoring platform Visibrain released statistics revealing that the girl group was mentioned in a whopping 78.1 percent of the total 9,674,274 posts mentioning Coachella. The Shutdown singers had taken over worldwide Twitter trends and earned the new moniker "Pinkchella," a portmanteau of "Pink" (from BLACKPINK) and Coachella.

Moreover, their one-hour-long performance earned them an impressive figure of 125,000 live audiences. They also gained 250 million online viewers, proving they are truly the best in the business.

BLACKPINK to take a break after the group’s Sydney concert

BLACKPINK is currently globetrotting as part of their most ambitious world tour, BORN PINK World Tour. The Pink Venom singers are currently performing at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. However, on June 14, YG Entertainment revealed in a statement that the four-member girl group would be taking a break following their Sydney concert to recharge for the remaining months of the year.

According to YG Entertainment, their break would last a month before they resume their activities with another tour stop in Paris on July 15, 2023. After that, they will return to perform in the U.S. in August.

