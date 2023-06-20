“This was disgusting”: BLACKPINK Jennie’s R-rated dance scene in The Idol episode 3 receives mixed reactions

BLACKPINK’s Jennie once again became the center of attention after HBO released The Idol episode 3 on Sunday, June 18. Scenes of the SOLO singer dancing in a club went viral as it showed her donning a stylish but revealing outfit. Apart from the outfit, the dance sequence, which involved intimate proximity with involved male dancers, also received a mixed response.

While some left no stone unturned to compliment Jennie for being bold, others expressed disappointment. The move that gave birth to the controversy was the ending pose where a male dancer kept his hands on the K-pop idol’s stomach and the crotch area:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes an appearance in a bold dance scene in The Idol episode 3, leaves the internet divided

In The Idol episode 3, BLACKPINK’s Jennie showed her dancing prowess; unlike earlier scenes, she was decked up this time in a stylish outfit complete with hair and makeup. K-pop fans and regular viewers in general mostly had negative reviews about the show, despite the recent reports that state The Idol beat Euphoria and The White Lotus to be the biggest premiere episode as it surpassed 3.6 million views in its first week.

Episode 3 of The Idol featured more scenes of BLACKPINK’s Jennie showing her dancing skills. While she brought out her inner idol persona in front of the camera, some fans had problems with her seemingly revealing outfit and some specific dance moves.

On the South Korea online forum instiz, an anonymous poster uploaded a picture of the SOLO singer with her hands up to emphasize on her revealing outfit. The post’s title was:

“It's the first time i see a female idol with that much skin exposure”

Korean netizens’ comments under the post were similar to international fans’ tweets on Twitter -- a mix of positive and negative reactions. One user commented telling the poster to “stop with the forced hate” while another said it was “shocking.” However, one user mentioned that sleeves could be seen .

Korean netizens' comment on the revealing outfit of BLACKPINK's Jennie in The Idol episode 3 (Image via pannchoa)

However, despite criticisms, majority of international fans gushed over the entire scene featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie as Dyanne. Check out the comments below:

In other news, fans recently grew concerned for the SOLO singer after she left the stage in the middle of her performance at the BORN PINK concert in Melbourne on June 11. Two days after YG Entertainment shared a statement informing fans about her health issues, the 27-year-old posted an Instagram story apologizing for leaving the stage in the middle. She added that she was “doing her best to recover.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently on a break from their BORN PINK World Tour that kicked off in October last year. The group will next perform in July for a day and then directly five shows in August 2023.

