“This was disgusting”: BLACKPINK Jennie’s R-rated dance scene in The Idol episode 3 receives mixed reactions

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jun 20, 2023 13:01 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie finds herself in a controversy yet again with The Idol episode 3 (Images via Instagram/jennierubyjane and Twitter/BLACKPINKGLOBAL)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie once again became the center of attention after HBO released The Idol episode 3 on Sunday, June 18. Scenes of the SOLO singer dancing in a club went viral as it showed her donning a stylish but revealing outfit. Apart from the outfit, the dance sequence, which involved intimate proximity with involved male dancers, also received a mixed response.

While some left no stone unturned to compliment Jennie for being bold, others expressed disappointment. The move that gave birth to the controversy was the ending pose where a male dancer kept his hands on the K-pop idol’s stomach and the crotch area:

This was disgusting!!!You can't really prove your boldness by being almost nude, doing explicit sexual stuffs!!Your popularity should not be used in these way,,!!!! Disappointed 😞 twitter.com/BLACKPINKGLOBA…

BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes an appearance in a bold dance scene in The Idol episode 3, leaves the internet divided

In The Idol episode 3, BLACKPINK’s Jennie showed her dancing prowess; unlike earlier scenes, she was decked up this time in a stylish outfit complete with hair and makeup. K-pop fans and regular viewers in general mostly had negative reviews about the show, despite the recent reports that state The Idol beat Euphoria and The White Lotus to be the biggest premiere episode as it surpassed 3.6 million views in its first week.

Episode 3 of The Idol featured more scenes of BLACKPINK’s Jennie showing her dancing skills. While she brought out her inner idol persona in front of the camera, some fans had problems with her seemingly revealing outfit and some specific dance moves.

Dyanne recorded the video for “World Class Sinner” in place of Jocelyn. 🔥 #THEIDOL#JENNIE #블랙핑크 #제니 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/0SmbVIlqMh

On the South Korea online forum instiz, an anonymous poster uploaded a picture of the SOLO singer with her hands up to emphasize on her revealing outfit. The post’s title was:

“It's the first time i see a female idol with that much skin exposure”

Korean netizens’ comments under the post were similar to international fans’ tweets on Twitter -- a mix of positive and negative reactions. One user commented telling the poster to “stop with the forced hate” while another said it was “shocking.” However, one user mentioned that sleeves could be seen .

Korean netizens&#039; comment on the revealing outfit of BLACKPINK&#039;s Jennie in The Idol episode 3 (Image via pannchoa)
Korean netizens' comment on the revealing outfit of BLACKPINK's Jennie in The Idol episode 3 (Image via pannchoa)

However, despite criticisms, majority of international fans gushed over the entire scene featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie as Dyanne. Check out the comments below:

jennie should pull a dance music video cuz omfg shes too stunning twitter.com/BLACKPINKGLOBA…
JENNIE RUBY JANE THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE twitter.com/blackpinkgloba…
@BLACKPINKGLOBAL @BLACKPINK So professional, stunning, graceful and tastefull in a very good way.. love u Jenny @BLACKPINK
@BLACKPINKGLOBAL @BLACKPINK I like it I love it I want some more of it
@BLACKPINKGLOBAL @BLACKPINK But that why’d he need to put that hand on that area tho
SLAY QUEENNN twitter.com/BLACKPINKGLOBA…
No one can stop her🥵🥵 twitter.com/BLACKPINKGLOBA…
After the episode airs I just look up what scenes Jennie was in. 😂 “ The Idol “ is so bad I can’t. twitter.com/blackpinkgloba…
Oh gosh #jennie!!!!! 😲😲😲😲😲😲 twitter.com/BLACKPINKGLOBA…
YAAAASSSS GIRL YOU’RE KILLIN IT DAMN twitter.com/blackpinkgloba…

In other news, fans recently grew concerned for the SOLO singer after she left the stage in the middle of her performance at the BORN PINK concert in Melbourne on June 11. Two days after YG Entertainment shared a statement informing fans about her health issues, the 27-year-old posted an Instagram story apologizing for leaving the stage in the middle. She added that she was “doing her best to recover.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently on a break from their BORN PINK World Tour that kicked off in October last year. The group will next perform in July for a day and then directly five shows in August 2023.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
