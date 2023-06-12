"In her villain era": BLACKPINK Jennie's "a better f*ck than me" dialog sends the BLINK fandom into a frenzy

The Idol Episode 2 released on June 11, 2023, and featured BLACKPINK's Jennie saying a dialog that left the internet in chaos. While the majority of K-pop fans were against the SOLO singer's participation in the show, especially after watching the premiere, it is safe to say that many have been looking forward to what Dyanne, the character the singer plays, has in store.

In one particular scene of Episode 2, BLACKPINK’s Jennie says:

"So, is she (Jocelyn) a better f*ck than me?"

The dialog and the delivery left the fandom in chaos as they couldn’t believe the K-pop singer had used a curse word. Many commented that they were taken aback because of how sudden it was.

While The Idol's first episode did not have many scenes with Jennie, the second episode showed her with The Weeknd. This was loved by all fans, irrespective of their perspective on the show.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie surprises fans by using a curse word in The Idol Episode 2

On June 11, The Idol released Episode 2, generating quite some hype in the K-pop fandom, but for all the right reasons. It gave fans more scenes with Jennie, a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK. The episode included her singing and spending time with Tedros (played by The Weeknd). What interested fans more is that the episode revealed Dyanne’s (played by the BLACKPINK member) true intentions.

The latest installment sent the BLINK fandom into a frenzy as it offered fans a moment when the SOLO singer used a curse word. It revealed that Dyanne was in a long-time se*ual relationship with Tedros, who is Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) new boyfriend. The scene shows him talking to Jocelyn on the phone while sitting in front of Dyanne in a club.

Once Tedros was done talking with Jocelyn, Dyanne asked him if Jocelyn was “a better f*ck” than her, implying Tedros’ seemingly growing preference towards the latter. While fans loved the K-pop idol’s singing scene as well, it was this particular performance that stunned them.

Meanwhile, some fans vehemently opposed the raunchy dance moves that BLACKPINK’s Jennie did in the first episode of The Idol. On the other hand, many also defended her by saying that she was an adult and was confident in her body.

Criticisms for The Idol have made headlines ever since Rolling Stone magazine published an expose with information from 13 sources that the show was basically a “twisted torture p*rn” story. It revealed that the show was 80% done when Amy Seimetz, the show’s original director, parted ways with the team. It then underwent major creative overhaul under Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

