“You are so loved”: Audiences cheer for BLACKPINK’s Jennie as she stops performing and gets off the stage due to health issues

On June 11, the latest tour stop of the BORN PINK concert, BLACKPINK’s Jennie surprised fans by leaving the stage in the middle of a performance. Rose later shared that the SOLO singer was unwell and that the remaining concert would continue without her. One fan mentioned that fans chanted ‘We love you Jennie’ as the singer was seen getting off the stage.
BLINKs, the group’s fandom, instantly took to Twitter to express their concern for the artist. They also showered BLACKPINK’s Jennie with supportive messages, sharing how much they loved her.
Many also reassured the SOLO singer, asking her to take care of her health and not worry about them. Some fans who saw the outpouring of love for the singer commented on how much the artist was loved by thousands of people across the globe.
Fans pour in support for BLACKPINK’s Jennie after she leaves stage mid-performance as Rosé shares that she was “really, really upset”
The BORN PINK world tour kicked off in October last year and has given BLINKs ample of incredible moments to gush over. The quartet put on impressive solo and group performances for their global fans, who were seeing them in person after many years. However, it was a different experience for the BLINKs attending the second night of the Australian concert.
On June 11, the second night that the quartet performed in Melbourne, BLACKPINK’s Jennie left the stage after performing a couple of songs. According to some fans, the SOLO singer couldn’t make it to soundcheck either. It was Rosé who informed fans about the singer’s non-appearance, sharing that she was taking enough rest to perform well at the concert.
After BLACKPINK’s Jennie left the stage, Rosé once again took the responsibility and shared that the group would continue the rest of the concert without her. She also mentioned that the singer was “really upset backstage” for not being able to perform with them.
“We’re so sad we can’t have her with us today because she was so excited to be in Melbourne. And I’m sure she’s feeling really, really upset backstage. But all our hearts go to her so that she feels better quickly. But most of all we’re just really really sad that we can’t enjoy this moment with her.” (translation via Koreaboo)
Fans in the audience chanted the SOLO singer’s name to show their love for her. Meanwhile, fans worldwide expressed their love and support to her by sharing messages on Twitter.
Meanwhile, YG Entertainment also released a statement addressing the issue. It stated that BLACKPINK’s Jennie was unable to complete the concert “due to her deteriorating condition.” It added that the singer had a “strong determination” to continue with the concert, however, medical officials on site advised her against it.