“Exceptional Vocalist V”: BTS’ V’s Christmas Tree OST becomes the fastest Korean OST to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ V has unlocked yet another career-related achievement with his song Christmas Tree, which became the fastest Korean OST to surpass 300 Million streams on Spotify. This is his second solo OST to reach this milestone after Sweet Night achieved this incredible feat.

Christmas Tree is a charming folk song centered around Christmas and the cold month of winter. The song was released last year and is the official OST of the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, starring Choi Woo-sik and Kim Da-mi. Interestingly, his other song Sweet Night is the official OST for 2019 K-drama Itaewon Class, which starred Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi.

This is only BTS’ V’s third OST in his decade-long career. His first OST It’s Definitely You feat. Jin featured on his debut drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, co-starring Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and SHINee’s Minho. His second OST was Sweet Night for Itaewon Class, and the latest one is Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer.

BTS’ V’s fans celebrate Christmas Tree surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify

Christmas Tree made history when it became the first Korean OST to enter Billboard’s HOT 100 chart at number 79. BTS’ V earned his status as “OST King” with the two most-streamed drama songs - Sweet Night and Christmas Tree - to his credit.

It’s the first Korean OST to enter the chart as it became the BTS member’s first-ever solo entry on Billboard Hot 100 despite not having made his solo debut yet. Christmas Tree also became the first Korean solo song to debut at number one on Billboard's US Digital Song Sales chart.

BTS’ V achieved this incredible feat without any promotions for the song. At the time of its original charting on January 5, 2023, BTS’ V became the third member of the group after J-hope and SUGA to have a solo entry on Billboard Hot 100.

According to an article published in Weverse magazine, HYBE’s in-house magazine music director Nam Hye-seung took a keen interest in BTS’ V’s music from the planning stages. The music director revealed he was a fan of the Bangtan member’s voice and unique sonic ability, which is why he wrote and composed the song keeping him in mind.

"V's voice has different charms in the low, high, and mid-range, so it was both enjoyable and challenging to create the song."

BTS’ V thanked director Nam Hye-seung for giving him Christmas Tree. Moreover, he showed his gratitude by saying that he feels happy knowing that the music director wrote the song keeping him mind and understanding his style with just a few songs.

Meanwhile, Sweet Night from Itaewon Class still holds the record for the most-streamed Korean OST on Spotify with Christmas Tree being a close second. The BTS singer also holds the record of the most streamed Korean OST for three consecutive years.

V is preparing to release his solo debut album next

BTS member V is currently prepping hard for the release of his solo debut album, which may happen sometime in the second quarter of the year (from October to December). Bangtan’s two youngest members are the only remaining members who haven’t released a solo album yet. J-hope was the first Bangtan member to release his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, in July last year. It was followed by Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE and SUGA’s D-DAY.

According to a report carried out by Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, Jungkook will release his album on July 14. This makes the Singularity singer the last member to release his solo album.

Based on a brief snippet at his Siminvest fan meeting, he revealed that being on a tour gives him inspiration. Additionally, he shared that winters really inspire him as his birthday falls around the time of Christmas, giving him a musical boost. The Inner Child singer also shared a throwback picture with Lady Gaga, hinting a possible collaboration even though nothing has been confirmed yet.

