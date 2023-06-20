“Always with you my Taehyungssi”: BTS’ Taehyung’s fans react to his global fan clubs organising grand events to celebrate Bangtan’s 10th anniversary

BTS’ Taehyung recently celebrated ten years with Bangtan as one-seventh of the group. The talented idol is one of the most celebrated vocalists and artists in the world and is known for his effortless performances, flawless visuals, and charisma. For the unversed, he was the last member to be introduced to the general public only a few days before their debut on June 13. He was given the moniker “BTS’ secret weapon” at the time of their debut, and over the past decade, he has truly cemented his place as a global icon.

Unsurprisingly, BTS’ Taehyung’s domestic and international fans organize grand-scale projects for the singer in Korea and abroad.

These include gallery exhibitions, decorated buses, and LED screens, among others. ARMYs were warmed to see the Singularity singer’s global fanbases organize extravagant events for him. An ARMY who goes by the username @jhenabigail wrote “Always with you my Taehyungssi,” with a picture of them visiting one of the anniversary events.

jhen @jhenabigail

thank you Nuna V for this beautiful exhibit.

#Love_Taehyung_10th

thank you Nuna V for this beautiful exhibit.

#Love_Taehyung_10th

@_nuna_V always with you, my taehyungssi.

BTS’ Taehyung’s domestic and international fanbases organize 10-year anniversary event for the singer

There is no doubt that BTS’ Taehyung has multiple fanbases both domestically and internationally which have left no stone unturned to organize grandiose 10-year anniversary celebrations and a decade of him being a Bangtan and K-pop star.

His Korean fanbase, “NUNA V,” is touted to be the largest K-pop fan page with 2.2 million followers on Twitter. “NUNA V” arranged for a gallery exhibition, featuring the Sweet Night singer’s best pictures on display. The photo exhibition gallery was inspired by BTS’ Taehyung photo-folio series “Veautiful Days”, where the Sweet Night singer reimagined himself as a 19th-century British gentleman straight out of English classics.

누나비(NUNA V) @_nuna_V

𝐁𝐓𝐒'𝐬 𝟏𝟎𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒂𝒓𝒚

𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝐍𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐕



✧ 𝐕𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬 .•°

-

𝙿𝙾𝙿 𝚄𝙿 & 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚒 𝙴𝚇𝙷𝙸𝙱𝙸𝚃𝙸𝙾𝙽

𝟸𝟹.𝟶𝟼.𝟶𝟿 - 𝟶𝟼.𝟷𝟹

-

[팝업 미리보기 : 입구 포토존1]



#LOVE_TAEHYUNG_10th 𝐁𝐓𝐒'𝐬 𝟏𝟎𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒂𝒓𝒚𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝐍𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐕✧ 𝐕𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬 .•°𝙿𝙾𝙿 𝚄𝙿 & 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚒 𝙴𝚇𝙷𝙸𝙱𝙸𝚃𝙸𝙾𝙽𝟸𝟹.𝟶𝟼.𝟶𝟿 - 𝟶𝟼.𝟷𝟹[팝업 미리보기 : 입구 포토존1]

“China Baidu V Bar”, BTS’ Taehyung’s largest Chinese fanbase, decorated and beautified buses with The Christmas Tree singer’s face and congratulatory messages accompanying it. These purple, decorated buses were seen on the bustling streets of Seoul from June 11 to 18, 2023.

CHINA Baidu Vbar @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_

Bus Traveling through various bustling areas in Seoul Large screen promotion of the largest K-POP store

Direct access to the best display supportat various venues during the anniversary

Bus Traveling through various bustling areas in Seoul Large screen promotion of the largest K-POP store

Direct access to the best display supportat various venues during the anniversary

Time：June 11, 2023 - June 18,2023 Taehyung Support for FESTA 2023

Other prominent fan clubs like “KTH Supporters” and “V INSIDE” published a full-length advertisement in the Korean publication IIgan Sports newspaper and also penned a congratulatory post for BTS’ Taehyung. Finally, other smaller but important fanbases of the Singularity singer organized large LED screens showcasing his pictures at the train station and several large stores in Seoul.

ByMySide∞KookV @ByMySide_KookV 8th Anniversary part 6.



4 LED screens in Hongdae



For：TaeHyung



8th Anniversary part 6.

4 LED screens in Hongdae

For：TaeHyung

6.10-6.16

BTS member Taehyung reiterated fans’ immense love for him through his own jazz live performance called Le Jazz de V. The handsome idol sings his own renditions of popular jazz classics like It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Fred Astaire's Cheek to Cheek.

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans react to his grand-scale anniversary projects

ARMYs were ecstatic to see grand-scale anniversary projects created in honor of BTS member Taehyung. Every year, the Sweet Night singer’s domestic and international fanbases organize big events for important occasions like his birthday, career milestones, and anniversary days, and this year, since Bangtan and its members were celebrating their 10-year anniversary, his fanbase left no stone unturned to showcase their love for the singer.

Vivis @vivislimaf

#LOVE_TAEHYUNG_10th

#LOVE_TAEHYUNG_10th

@_nuna_V Completely in love with every detail of this exhibition

-ʁ-⁷ @rlw____ @_nuna_V the attention to detail at this exhibit is just chefs kiss #LOVE_TAEHYUNG_10th

𐤀9🎄 @9ofyourbusiness On to the next 10 years and beyond with you.

𐤀9🎄 @9ofyourbusiness On to the next 10 years and beyond with you.

#10YearsWithTaehyung Your crew is here for you, Taehyung

Additionally, ARMYs organized several virtual and large-scale projects to commemorate BTS’ ten years in the K-pop industry.

In fact, the celebrations will continue throughout June, with fans leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it is a memorable affair for Bangtan, even though all the members weren’t present for the celebrations. ARMYs are hoping everyone reconvenes by 2025 and Bangtan members get to celebrate their debut anniversary together.

