“Stars are aligned OMG”: Fans believe a BTS’ V x Lady Gaga music is in the works as the former shares a throwback picture

The ARMY fandom has let the speculation ball roll away as they now believe that BTS’ V might be joining hands with the legendary singer Lady Gaga for new music. The discussions arose after the BTS member posted an adorable throwback picture from their interaction at the Grammys on his Instagram on June 21, 2023.

Aside from the Instagram story, Lady Gaga recently stated that she was working on a "special project" that she had both written and produced. Since K-pop fans have long been trained in deducing hints as possible spoilers about new music, many in the ARMY fandom began speculating that the throwback pictures by BTS’ V were a probable hint at them working together.

BTS’ V shares adorable throwback pictures with Lady Gaga from his Grammys interaction, fans believe it is a spoiler

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, went viral last year at the Grammys 2022 for various reasons. One of them was his interaction with pop icon Lady Gaga. The duo had the warmest smiles on their faces as the American singer-songwriter cupped the BTS member’s face in her hands and gave him a kiss on the cheeks. Although the septet made many headlines at the music event, this was one of the most memorable ones for ARMYs.

On June 21, fans found BTS’ V indulging in a sudden throwback wherein he posted his photos with Lady Gaga on his Instagram story. He also added the latter’s song I’ll Never Love Again in the story and tagged her.

Fans doubted the sudden Instagram story and talked about it normally till some ARMYs pointed out the coincident timing of his upload with Lady Gaga revealing working on her new project. A few days ago on June 17, the Bloody Mary singer shared a lengthy message on her Instagram talking about working on The Chromatica Ball film edit, her start-up Haus Labs, preparing for Joker, and working on a “special project.”

ARMYs now believe that the timing of Lady Gaga opening up about her new project and BTS’ V posting a throwback picture is not a coincidence. They gushed over the possibility of the two joining hands for a musical release that would, arguably, send the global music industry into chaos. Take a look at how fans reacted below:

BTS’ V to reportedly make his solo debut this year

Although the K-pop industry is currently ablaze with BTS’ Jung Kook’s reported solo debut in July, V seems to be not far behind. As per a recent South Korean report, the youngest BTS members will be making their debuts in the next six months to continue their promise of reuniting with the entire group in 2025.

The minimum duration of conscription in South Korea is 18 months. For both Jung Kook and V to return by 2025 implies that they (and RM, SUGA, Jimin) will need to get enlisted by the end of this year.

Only two BTS members, Jin and j-hope, are currently serving in the military. There are discussions of RM being the next member to enlist, while SUGA is on his Agust D World Tour, Jimin recently released collaboration tracks with Fast X after making his solo debut with FACE in March 2023.

