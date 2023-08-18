“Jungkook is untouchable”: BTS’ fans celebrate as group’s youngest member clocks 30 million listeners on Spotify with his single SEVEN

BTS' Jungkook recently created a new Spotify record with his official solo single SEVEN. On August 17, 2023, Bangtan's maknae joined the elite club of artists who reached 30 million monthly Spotify listeners from a solo single. He is now the first and only Korean artist to achieve this feat amongst seven other international artists.

BTS' Jungkook recently made his official solo debut with the single SEVEN in collaboration with Korean actress Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. At the time of its release on July 14, SEVEN surpassed 100 million streams within six days and became the fastest song ever to hit this milestone in Spotify history.

He officially beat Miley Cyrus' record of 100 million followers, which she had achieved with her summer release Flowers. Following this, several fans took to X to celebrate this milestone. @Daily_JKUpdate even wrote how the latest feat makes him "untouchable."

BTS' Jungkook joins the likes of Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello as the only artist to garner 30 million monthly Spotify listeners

BTS' Jungkook has recently joined the club of one among eight artists in the world to have achieved a whopping 30 million monthly Spotify listeners from a single song not an album. As such, this makes him the eighth global artist and first Korean singer to accomplish this feat.

The Euphoria singer is now on the aforementioned list alongside Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and The Kid LAROI.

As of now, he has 35.6 million monthly listeners on his individual Spotify account. Moreover, he even has surpassed his own group, BTS, who currently stands at 35 million monthly listeners. Likewise, ARMYs are elated and are happy for BTS' Jungkook, taking to social media to congratulate him on his achievement.

SEVEN debuted with a massive 20.6 million streams on Spotify, making it the biggest song debut by a K-pop act in 2023 so far. It was followed by Bangtan's anniversary special song Take Two, which debuted with 9.5 million streams on Spotify. Following these two tracks, Jimin's Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt 2 earned 7.9 and 6.7 million streams on debut, respectively.

Jungkook's SEVEN is now the fifth most streamed song by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history, surpassing PSY's Gangnam Style. Moreover, the song is the fourth most-streamed song by a K-pop act on Spotify in 2023. So far, FIFTY-FIFTY's Cupid has been the most streamed song of 2023, followed by New Jeans' OMG, Jimin's Like Crazy, and finally, Jungkook's SEVEN.

Peakboy hints at a possible collaboration with BTS' Jungkook for a new remix of SEVEN

BTS' maknae might be collaborating with Korean singer-rapper Peakboy for a new remix of SEVEN. On August 16, Peakboy shared an Instagram story with a brief snippet of SEVEN's new remix video and the caption stating "Soon" with a fire emoji.

ARMYs are thus excited about another remix of SEVEN and the maknae's collaboration with Korean singer-rapper Peakboy. Fans may have heard of his name through BTS' Taehyung, who, along with actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-sik are part of the same friends' group called the Wooga Squad.

Peakboy has previously collaborated with Taehyung on Snowflower and Gyopo's Hairstyle. Given the success of the two songs, ARMYs are now excited at the prospect of him collaborating with the group's youngest member.

More details and confirmation regarding the collaboration will be revealed in due time.