"I think I have seen this film before": ARMYs fear that BTS' Jungkook might delete his TikTok account following his username change

On August 16, 2023, BTS member Jungkook altered his TikTok username, transitioning from 'letjungcook7' to 'jungkook,' creating chaos among fans, who now believe that he might delete his TikTok account soon.

Upon noticing the change to the Euphoria singer's real name, ARMYs began to draw parallels to the time he switched his Instagram username from alphabet characters to his real name and then deleted that account. Many expressed their disappointment about the same by quoting lines from Taylor Swift's popular song, Exile.

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, along with his other group members, joined Instagram on December 6, 2021. Initially, he used an interesting username 'abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz,' before changing it to 'jungkook.97.' However, fans were shocked when the idol deleted his Instagram account in February 2023, citing infrequent use and preferring Weverse, the South Korean social media platform.

Given this context, ARMYs are now speculating that this recent change is a sign of impending deletion.

ARMYs feel Jungkook changed his username because of fake accounts

Recently, Calvin Klein released their latest Fall 2023 campaign ad on their TikTok account, accumulating a significant number of likes and views. In the comment section of the aforementioned video, a fake account impersonating Jungkook claimed to be the Euphoria singer.

Surprisingly, the idol replied to this comment in a nonchalant manner, asserting that he was the real golden maknae. In light of that, fans are also considering the possibility that he updated his real name on TikTok to counter impersonators and fake accounts. They even suggested that he should have his account verified with a blue tick to avoid further confusion.

It goes without saying that both theories—fans speculating about the singer potentially deleting his account and him taking precautions against impersonators—are being actively discussed on social media.

Take a look at how ARMYs are reacting to the changed username of the Euphoria singer's TikTok account:

Meanwhile, Bighit Entertainment recently released a cautious message for fans, requesting them to beware of impersonators who try to launder and transact money from them using an idol's name. The agency posted:

"Please be aware that, outside of official company and artist communications through official channels, there are no instances where the company or artists would ask for content or propose transactions directly with individuals."

They further stated:

"Please be careful to note that we are not connected with the actions of individuals who engage in fundraising or financial propositions by claiming a relationship or affiliation with the company or artist. We kindly urge you to remain vigilant to avoid any potential harm."

Needless to say, fans don't want the singer to delete his TikTok account, as they get to witness the genuine side of the idol via the platform, where he actively engages by liking and commenting on fan-edited TikTok videos.

In other news, Seven, the collaboration between JungKook and Latto, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fastest song by a male artist to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify. This achievement also ranks it as the second quickest song overall to reach this milestone

Reportedly, the singer has mentioned in the Suchwita talk-show that he plans to release a new single and a mini-album by November 2023.