"He worked so hard": ARMYs lavish praise as BTS' Jungkook treats fans with a behind the scenes Seven dance practice video

On August 17, 2023, fans of BTS were treated to another exciting new piece of content featuring Jungkook. The content in question was a behind-the-scenes video that showcased the process of creating the choreography for Jungkook's song Seven.

This video release brought immense joy to fans, who had been eagerly anticipating a glimpse of what goes behind the curtains of the song's dance performance. The video provided a window into the dedication and hard work that went into crafting the energetic choreography of the song. Further, Jungkook's exceptional talent was on full display in the video, evident through his flawless dance movements and commitment to his craft.

Expand Tweet

ARMYs witnessed his skill and passion shining through in every frame of the video. The behind-the-scenes footage not only offered insights into the dance routines but also gave fans a closer look at other aspects of Jungkook's performance, such as his choice of attire, his adorable charm, and his genuine humility.

Behind-the-scenes footage of Jungkook's Seven dance vidoe gets unveiled on YouTube

Jungkook's debut as a solo artist was followed by the release of his single Seven, a track that has spread like wildfire across the globe, setting new records and creating ripples of enthusiasm. With a month since the song's launch, fans were under the impression that all conceivable content associated with the track had already been posted.

Expand Tweet

However, August 17, 2023, proved them delightfully wrong. On this day, a behind-the-scenes video centered on the dance performance of Seven was released. The video commences with Jungkook's warm welcome and greetings to the assembled dancers, setting a collaborative and positive tone. Notably, this dance was choreographed BTS' very own dance choreographer, Yoon Seong-Eun.

The footage takes viewers into the practice room, where Jungkook, donning a yellow beanie and an oversized white T-shirt, invests himself wholeheartedly in perfecting the routine. His dedication and commitment to the dance can be clearly seen through his constant movements.

Expand Tweet

The narrative then transitions to the actual location where the Seven music video was shot. Jungkook and the other fellow participants, dressed in all-white outfits, displayed a synchronized dance routine. Adding to the significance of the moment was the presence of renowned choreographer Brian Puspos, an international figure who lent his expertise to guide Jungkook and his fellow dancers.

Interestingly, Brian Puspos had previously collaborated with another BTS member, Jimin. Following the performance, Jungkook's heartfelt appreciation for his fellow performers is evident as he proceeds to diligently embrace each of them in gratitude.

As always, the BTS maknae was successful in winning the hearts of fans around the world with his humility, adorably funny mannerisms, and commitment to the dance. Fans saw the moment and showered him with praises on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the video comes to an end, Jungkook says,

"As you could see, we tried our best with the shoot, I think it might have looked weird. If we shot with a white background, I think the black background was a good choice. After editing and colour correcting, the video will look much different and better and I hope you enjoy that as well."

He further states,

"Performing Seven by myself feels really different and it’s really fun. I think I would be so happy if I could perform with all our members after promoting Seven by myself like this. Please look forward to it."

Thus, BTS fans were gifted not only with a glimpse into the making of Seven but also with a deeper understanding of Jungkook's dedication and artistry. This behind-the-scenes video illuminated the dance's complexity as well as the camaraderie and hard work that underpin each stage of BTS's creative process.