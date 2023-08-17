"The finest man alive": ARMYs over the moon as BTS' j-hope updates fans on Instagram with new pictures from military

On August 16, 2023, BTS' j-hope took to Instagram to share the latest pictures of himself donning his military uniform and striking several unique poses, causing fans to go into a frenzy. The idol captioned his Instagram post as:

"I'll be hwaiting once again!!!"

In April 2023, j-hope became the second member of BTS to commence his mandatory military service, following the eldest BTS member, Jin. Each group member, including Jin, gathered to bid him farewell and show their support for his new journey. They also shared memorable pictures from the event on Instagram.

The recently unveiled pictures have stirred up excitement among fans due to the significant changes in the idol's appearance. He appears noticeably more muscular, and fans can discern that he has achieved better health during his military service.

Fans have thus taken to social media to declare him as the most impressive man alive on Earth, with one ARMY, @jhopesarchive, calling him "the finest man alive."

Expand Tweet

"Jung Hoseok being the fashion icon": Fans can't get enough of BTS' j-hope 's latest pictures

Expand Tweet

BTS' j-hope posted seven pictures on his Instagram. The first is a selfie of the idol posing, followed by three poses with his mobile phone. In the subsequent two pictures, he's captured in a stance that reflects readiness for battle, demonstrating his commitment to serving his country and facing any challenges that come his way.

Notably, the idol accessorized his black bag with military symbols and an adorable miniature keychain of a soldier. Fans are thrilled to see these new facets of him and are showering him with praise for sharing these new military photos. Many fans have observed that the idol looks fantastic in his military uniform, proudly showcasing his dedication to South Korea.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest update from BTS' j-hope:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, the MORE singer was recently spotted at Suga's Agust D-Day encore concerts in Seoul, South Korea, where Jin, who is also in the military, was present. j-hope showed unwavering support for Suga during the event, sporting a beaming smile and thoroughly enjoying himself.

The idol was even captured saluting alongside Jin at the concert and appeared in selfies shared by the Epiphany singer.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, fans were ecstatic to receive this Instagram update from j-hope. Moreover, as reported by Hype Auditor, an influential analysis tool, the idol emerged as the top influencer of the current month on Instagram, despite not being very active. Fans took pride in this notable achievement by the singer.

Expand Tweet

More about the ARSON singer

Jung Hoseok, aka j-hope, is a multifaceted South Korean artist. He holds roles as a rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. The idol's journey began in 2013, when he debuted as a member of the prominent South Korean boy band BTS, under the label Big Hit Entertainment.

Notably, this marked the highest chart placement for a Korean solo artist at that point. Demonstrating his individual prowess, he made history within the BTS collective by becoming the first member to grace the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. In 2019, his single Chicken Noodle Soup, a collaboration with singer Becky G, debuted at the 81 spot.

The singer's artistic journey continued to flourish, culminating in the release of his debut studio album Jack in the Box in 2022. Building on his success, 2023 saw the launch of his single On the Street, a collaboration with J. Cole.

The BTS member will conclude his military duty by October 2024.