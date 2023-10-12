“Excellent taste”: BTS’ RM’s fans laud Stray Kids’ Bang Chan for recommending Still Life on fan-community platform Bubble

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan has recommended BTS’ RM’s song Still Life from his debut solo album Indigo on the fan community platform Bubble. For those unversed, BTS' RM's debut solo album Indigo was released on December 2, 2022. It comprised ten tracks - Wild Flower, Still Life, Hectic, Closer, Yun, Forgetful, All Day, No.2, Lonely, and Closer Pt.2.

Still Life featured American rapper and singer Anderson .Paak in their first collaboration with each other. On October 11, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan was asked for a song recommendation on Bubble, and the rapper promptly recommended Still Life, saying, "I really like RM Sunbaenim's Still Life."

STAYARMYs (fans of Stray Kids and BTS) lauded the Drive singer's musical taste and thanked him for recommending Still Life.

@BedInTheStars even wrote, "Excellent taste I must say" in response to the Stray Kids' frontman recommending Still Life.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and BTS' RM's fans hope the two leaders collaborate in the future

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and BTS' RM aren't only talented musicians, rappers, and songwriters but also incredible leaders of their respective groups - Stray Kids and BTS. The Red Lights singer has always been vocal about his love and respect for the Indigo singer and cited him as an inspiration on multiple occasions.

In a 2020 episode of Chan's Room, his special show where he interacts with fans, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan revealed that BTS' RM is one of the best leaders and one of his biggest musical inspirations as well.

“RM sunbaenim—he’s known to be one of the best leaders. I’d like to put him as one of my biggest role models as well. I think he’s just one of the most coolest guys out there. He’s really smart as well! I may not be, but HE is one of the best leaders out there. So please, put that in mind!”

This isn't the first time the Don Quixote singer has lavished praise on RM's songs. Previously, he praised RM's second mixtape Mono and recommended that everyone listen to it. Additionally, he revealed that the b-side track Seoul is his favorite track from the mixtape.

After a long time, he is back with another song recommendation, and fans couldn't be happier about it. Furthermore, STAYARMYs hopes Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and BTS' RM can one day collaborate.

Notably, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan's fans are happy he is back to his interactive mode after previously revealing that he will no longer host Chan's Room, his popular interactive broadcast with STAYs.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan revealed that he won't be able to host the interactive sessions with fans due to his busy schedule. STAYs believe this is a restriction imposed on him as a result of his comments about the generational difference between K-pop idols and greeting etiquette. However, Bang Chan has confirmed that this was his decision alone.

Fans are therefore, happy that Stray Kids’ Bang Chan is back to interacting with fans, at least via Bubble. Many hold on to the hope that he will bring back interesting chat sessions via Chan's Room soon.

Stray Kids have submitted their entries for the 2024 Grammy Awards

Gen 4 K-pop boy group Stray Kids have joined their fellow contemporaries and have made their official submissions to The Recording Academy for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The eight-member boy group has submitted themselves in the following categories:

"Best New Artist"

Their album 5-Star in two categories - "Album of the Year" and "Pop Vocal Album."

Their album S-Class in 4 categories - "Record of the Year," "Song of the Year," "Pop Duo/Group Performance," and "Best Music Video."

STAYs must note that these are not official nominations but submissions made by the group and JYP Entertainment. The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

You can check out more episodes of Chan's Room on YouTube, where he can be seen often reacting to songs by other artists and giving song recommendations to fans.