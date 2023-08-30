"Everything is my decision": Stray Kids' Bang Chan indirectly addresses the ongoing controversy regarding the forced discontinuation of Chan's Room 

Following the ongoing debate surrounding Bang Chan of the Stray Kids and JYP Entertainment's decision to forcibly end his weekly livestream show, Chan's Room, the idol reportedly addressed the issue on Wednesday, August 30. As the idol confessed during the group's recent fan meeting held on August 28, his company was the cause of the show's sudden stop, STAYs and netizens were outraged at the same.

Given that the show has been running for years and has become a significant connection between Bang Chan and his fans, many criticized JYP Entertainment for its unwelcome actions. However, the idol recently took to his Bubble account where he posted a picture of himself. The additional comment he left with the picture is what had fans thinking that it was in response to the controversy.

The comment read:

"Why upload now? Because it is my decision lol. Everything is my decision, my rules - hahahahahahahaha."

Fans express mixed reactions following Stray Kids' Bang Chan seemingly confessing the discontinuation of Chan's Room as his decision

Stray Kids' Bang Chan kickstarted his weekly livestream in 2019 where the idol sits with fans to discuss recent events, react to new music, etc., every Sunday. While the show, which grew to be a space of comfort and calmness for the fans, progressed actively for years, it saw a sudden stop in May 2023. Given that Stray Kids has also been getting progressively busier, fans naturally understood that the idol brought the show to a pause on his own.

However, during Stray Kids' fan meeting, one of the STAYs asked Bang Chan to react to something in Chan's Room because it had been a long time since he rolled out an episode. As a response to the same, the idol expressed that though he wants to he can't since the company has chosen to discontinue the show.

He said:

"I can't do Chan's Room anymore so uhm, actually I want to but the company says no."

Soon after this, fans flooded with X hashtags, stating that it was an unfair and unnecessary decision to cancel the show, especially given its significance to the fans and Bang Chan himself. Many expressed that the company should better respect their artists and also demanded a return of the show, Chan's Room.

Here's a glimpse of how fans reacted:

As the silence continued to persist on the agency's side, STAYs began to take bigger steps and sent a protest truck in front of JYP Entertainment's building, strongly expressing their displeasure at the forced discontinuation of the show. However, the idol soon took to Bubble to indirectly yet obviously address the ongoing controversy.

While the picture he posted was him with a towel wrapped around his head in a "sheep-head" manner, the comments that followed the picture had people understanding that it was about the controversy. The idol clearly confessed that it was in fact his decision and not the agency's as fans are scrutinizing it.

However, fans' reactions to the same have been varied. While some believe and respect the idol's words and have paused their hashtags and protests, some refuse to think it was his own decision, given that there were no proper goodbyes.

Regardless, fans have been trying their best to respect Bang Chan's decision and trust his words as they step away from their raged reactions towards JYP Entertainment.