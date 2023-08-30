Reliving Chan’s Room: 8 unforgettable moments of Stray Kids’ Bang Chan from his weekly livestream series

The leader and producer of the eight-piece K-pop boy group, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, began to roll out his weekly live stream in 2019, soon after his group's debut. The live stream, which used to be set in his studio, is unarguably one of the favorite contents from the group given the calming and healing atmosphere that the idol creates.

The show, Chan's Room, which was ideally streamed every Sunday, has the idol carelessly chatting with fans, playing songs, reacting to music videos as per fans' recommendations, and more. While it has grown to become a significant space shared between Bang Chan and STAYs, fans met with a sudden stop of the show in May.

As fans pondered for months on the reason behind the sudden stop in the continuation of Chan's Room, on August 28, 2023, during a fan meeting, the idol expressed that he had to discontinue the show as per his company, JYP Entertainment's requests. Following the same, fans have been taking a trip down memory lane to appreciate the show's achievements through the years.

8 unforgettable moments from Stray Kids' Bang Chan's live stream show, Chan's Room

1) His live stream back in Australia featuring his dog, Berry

For ep. 172 of Chan's Room, Bang Chan delightedly kickstarted a live stream during his visit back home, in Australia. The idol was not only happy to be back home after a long time but was also excited to spend some time with his family dog, Berry.

While the idol carried much of the live stream with Berry in his hands, even his younger sister, Hannah, featured in the episode as she conversed with Chan in the background. Fans love and treasure the episode given that it is the only one done in his home in Australia

2) Han's guest appearance with a horse mask

One of the most hilarious Chan's Room moments rolled out during ep. 52 when both Changbin and Han made a guest appearance. However, the funny factor was that Han came in wearing a horse mask, and as he continued to do small skits in that costume, both Chanbin and Bang Chan couldn't help but laugh hard at the same.

3) 3RACHA hilariously created the Dwaekki song

The three producers of Stray Kids, 3RACHA, which consists of Han, Bang Chan, and Changbin, often pop up during Chan's Room, given that the show's setting is a studio. While the three members usually just hang out as they discuss random music-related topics, for the 100th episode, they had something special prepared.

The three kickstarted the live stream in matching outfits and after a brief discussion amongst themselves, they started to create a song then and there. As the recording of the song hilariously proceeded the ending result was a song about Changbin titled, Can't Live Without Changbin (Dwaekkin Song).

4) All Stray Kids members barging to the studio in white clothes

Bang Chan is quite popular for his all-black outfits and many people will be able to notice that many of his Chan's Room episodes have him wearing only black clothes. However, the other Stray Kids members were on a mission to change that during the 43rd episode. During the live stream, the members suddenly barged in wearing all-white clothes and immediately took off his black jacket to replace it with a white one.

5) His Spicy Noodle Challenge live which Hyunjin requested

While many memes have fallen out of Chan's Room, a personal favorite for the STAYs has to be during the 168th episode, when Hyunjin challenged Bang Chan to eat spicy noodles. Given that the idol is known for his low spice tolerance, fans were all the more curious about his reactions, and akin to their predictions, his reaction to the noodles' after-effect was simply hilarious.

6) Chan and Felix's spoilers for God's Menu choreography

During ep. 59, the Australian duo of Stray Kids, Bang Chan, and Felix, came together to hold the live stream together. Given that they were then close to the release of the GO LIVE album, the two were intrigued to spoil the title track, God's Menu. A whole lot of chaos naturally unfolded as the two nervously and excitedly spoiled the song's choreography steps.

7) His breakdown after finding a pineapple in his burger

Another one of Chan's Room episodes that was set outside his studio was for Ep. 193, in a hotel room in Manila, when the group was traveling for their world tour. The idol was dressed in his bathrobe and was casually eating a burger that he ordered through room service. However, once he found out that there was pineapple in his burger, Bang Chan had a proper meltdown as he walked around his hotel room expressing his displeasure hilariously.

8) Him bringing a golden rose for STAYs during Valentine's Day

One of the most memorable moments from Chan's Room is the 93rd episode happened to coincide with Valentine's Day. Given that the idol is known for his undying love for STAYs and unmatched romantic charisma, Bang Chan shyly bought a golden rose for his fans and proudly showcased it during the livestream.

With a handful of unforgettable and impactful moments from Stray Kids' Bang Chan's weekly livestream show, Chan's Room, fans can't help but mourn the discontinuation of the same.