The song All My Life by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole is set to have a remix featuring Burna Boy and Stray Kids. The remix is included in the album called All My Life (The Remixes), which is expected to be released on October 13, 2023.

Lil Durk's eighth album, Almost Healed, released in 2023, contained this highest-charting single, All My Life (featuring J. Cole), peaking at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This is the first time that Stray Kids will be collaborating with acclaimed American rapper Lil Durk. Lil Durk officially confirmed the news through a social media post, in which he revealed that Stray Kids will make a guest appearance on his forthcoming remix track.

The news was also shared on the K-pop boy group's official X account. The song is currently available for pre-save on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. This announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, and they are expressing their reaction over the social media platform X.

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@hyunjinspouse)

"THIS IS CRAZY": Fans express excitement over Stray Kids and Lil Durk collaboration

All My Life Remix marks Lil Durk's first collaboration with a Korean boy group. Stray Kids are known for their energetic performances and captivating music. Fans anticipate that working with Lil Durk, who is renowned for his stirring lyrics and captivating storytelling, will result in an entertaining musical experience.

Fans consider this collaboration an exciting blend of Eastern and Western music industry. With Stray Kids bringing their unique sound to blend with Lil Druk's gritty Chicago rap style, fans are excited, as they shared their anticipation over the social media platform X.

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@lixcultures_)

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@SEUNGMIN_INTL)

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@lovehanjs)

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@lovehanjs)

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@softstaylix)

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@luckilyleyla)

Fans express excitement over All My Life Remix (Image via X/@softstaylix)

More about Lil Durk and Stray Kids

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick, is known for rapping and songwriting. His music often reflects his experiences growing up in Chicago's South Side. He has achieved several Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Laugh Now Cry Later in 2021.

He has collaborated with several well-known artists, including Drake, Polo G., and Lil Baby. These collaborations have resulted in popular songs that have charted highly on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stray Kids, a South Korean boy group under JYP Entertainment, debuted on March 25, 2018. The group consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

The boy band is maintaining a strong presence in the K-pop industry. Since their release of Gods Menu in 2020, the group's popularity skyrocketed, especially on the international scene. They are recognized as self-producing artists leading the new generation of K-pop idol groups.

The group was recently honored as Next Generation Leaders by TIME Magazine. The group was also crowned as the 2023 MTV VMA Best K-Pop winner. The group has collaborated with several artists, such as Japanese rapper LiSA, Czaer, and Tiger JK. Furthermore, they have submitted their songs and albums for consideration at the Grammy Awards 2024.