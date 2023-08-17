Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR Day 1 setlist: God's Menu, WOLFGANG, and more

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the eight-piece K-pop boy group rolled out the first show of their Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan. The show was one of the long-awaited shows given that the group's best known for their concert and tour performances. The excitement was all higher as this tour was more specifically located in cities in Japan

Stray Kids has a long and impressive Japanese discography which not only creates a huge market in Japan but also avails them to have an entire tour on a setlist solely surrounding their Japanese tracks. Many fans were excitedly counting down the days to the same as they tried to guess that songs that would set on the Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR setlist.

Akin to STAYs (fandom name) predictions or even excedding their expectations, the setlist turned out to be one of the best that the group has rolled out during their tour performances. Apart from the impressive stages that they rolled out, there were other unexpected aspects in the show like solo stages, comedic skits, etc., which made the show all the more thrilling to experience.

All songs that the eight-member K-pop boy group performed during the first show of their Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR

As the group rolled out the first show of their Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR, the setlist that the fans were excitedly looking forward to was nowhere close to disappointing for the fans. Many could see that the setlist was cleverly thought out and the combination of songs had the audience thrilled, excited, and even surprised.

To pay tribute to their time in Mnet's reality show, Kingdom, where K-pop boy groups compete against each other, Stray Kids also performed two songs from the show. However, that was not all they had in store. The most surprising aspect of the concert was the solo set when each of the eight members took the stage for themselves to perform their own songs.

While some of the songs were already revealed to the fans, the solo tracks from Felix, Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, and Hyunjin, were unreleased and fans couldn't be happier to witness it live for the first time. Additionally, the setlist and the concert was longer than they had expected, which only further delighted the audience.

Here are all the songs that the group performed during their Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR:

Battle Ground

Freeze (Rock Ver.)

Item

Case 143 (Japanese Ver.)

Gods Menu (Japanese Ver.)

All In

Wolfgang (Kingdom Ver.)

MIROH (Kingdom Ver.)

Level Up (Felix Solo) (Unreleased Track)

Don't Say (Han Solo) (Unreleased Track)

Perfume to You (Seungmin Solo) (Unreleased Track)

Hug Me (Jeongin Solo)

Limbo (Lee Know Solo)

Baby (Bang Chan Solo) (Unreleased Track)

Mic and Brush (Hyunjin Solo) (Unreleased Track)

Myung/ My Name (Changbin Solo) (Unreleased Track)

Circus (Japanese Ver.)

Topline

S-Class (Rock Ver.)

Chull

Slump

Super Board

My Pace (Japanese Ver.)

Get Lit

Social Path

Super Bowl (Japanese Ver.)

Hall of Fame

Astronaut

Fairytale

FAM (Japanese Ver.)

Haven

While the setlist for Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR is undoubtedly impressive, it's also no denying that the members' stage presence and charismatic performances were significant additions to the huge success that the concert ended up being.

With a show that was filled with enthusiasm and overflowing energy, fans left home satisfied with the exciting setlist.