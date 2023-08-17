"WHAT KDRAMA IS THIS": Stray Kids' Lee Know and Changbin go viral after almost sharing a kiss during their recent Japan concert

On Wednesday, August 16, Stray Kids' Lee Know and Changbin shocked netizens and the audience by sharing an unexpected "kiss" during their ongoing Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR in Japan. For the tour's first venue, the show was held at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan, where the eight K-pop idols performed the Japanese versions of their songs along with solo stages.

However, what caught the fans' eyes the most is the kiss that Lee Know and Changbin shared during a skit that the group rolled out in the middle of their Japanese single track, Circus. When Lee Know was standing still, Changbin approached him in an effort to wake him up from his trance.

Soon, Lee Know snapped out and grabbed Changbin as he twirled him and the duo almost kissed. But before fans could get a glimpse of what happened, the screens went black, which made the situation all the more funny.

Stray Kids' Lee Know and Changbin become the talk of the town as fans hilariously react to their "kiss" video during their recent Japanese concert

Stray Kids kickstarted their much-awaited 5-STAR DOME TOUR on August 16, 2023, which will take place in venues spread across Japan. While there's no doubt the group is one of the best performers in the K-pop industry, there were several special additions to the concert to make it all the more interesting for fans, including a brand new light stick release.

As fans excitedly looked forward to the concert's roll-out, the first day surpassed expectations that fans have set for Stray Kids. While the performances, stage sets, setlist, and solo stages were unarguably impressive, fans couldn't help but talk about Lee Know and Changbin.

During the performance of their Japanese track, Circus, the members, specifically Changbin, kept pausing the song several times for the members to share their 'ments'.

At one such pause, all the members were frozen in their places, with only Changbin moving. As Changbin moved towards Lee Know, the idol suddenly moved from his frozen stance and grabbed Changbin by the waist.

As he twirled him into a position that looked like Lee Know and Changbin were about the kiss, the screens went black. After a few seconds, the lights came back and Circus started playing again. Therefore, fans never got to know if the idols actually shared a kiss or if was it just part of the show.

STAYs would be aware of the fact that the members are pretty close to each other, and often engage in physical contact, especially Lee Know. Regardless of whether Lee Know and Changbin kissed, the fans found the entire situation quite funny and entertaining. Even after the show, fans kept sharing videos of the almost-kiss on social media platforms, expressing their feelings about the same.

On the other hand, given that their first concert of Stray Kids 5-STAR DOME TOUR became quite a successful event, fans can hardly wait for everything else that the group has in store for the upcoming shows.