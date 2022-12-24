Stray Kids announce the release of their 1st Japanese album in February 

On December 22, 2022, Stray Kids released a trailer, announcing their first full-length Japanese album on February 22, 2023. This has thrown fans into a frenzy given that they just released an album, SKZ-REPLAY, the day before which contains about 25 tracks.

On watching the trailer, STAYs have been experiencing a roller coaster of emotions as they fire Twitter with their reactions and opinions on the same.

The nineteen-second trailer had fans intensely impressed, and they can't seem to hold their excitement over the piling-up content. With their ongoing Maniac Tour, fans who expected the members to rest for a while before another comeback are shocked but also excited by their continuous roll-out of activities.

Stray Kids' 1st Japan album trailer makes fans go crazy

While the details of the album like its concept, name, and the kind of songs that'll be entailed aren't revealed as of yet, fans already seem to have a handful on them with the recent 25-track album release, SKZ REPLAY along with the intriguing and creative trailer.

To make things more interesting, their ongoing Maniac Tour's Japan show falls on the same day as the release of the Japanese album. Stray Kids are expected to spend its release alongside Japan STAYs with their first-ever dome performance between the days of February 11 to February 26.

the strongest stone @diamond__5ky Stays still can't get enough listen to SKZ-Replay album



Stray Kids at 12 a.m, announcing a Japanese comeback:

Stays still can't get enough listen to SKZ-Replay albumStray Kids at 12 a.m, announcing a Japanese comeback: https://t.co/OAQJc9FUlG

J1 @heyyhanji @Stray_Kids_JP calm down for a sec i was listening to deep end from that 25 song album u released YESTERDAY @Stray_Kids_JP calm down for a sec i was listening to deep end from that 25 song album u released YESTERDAY 😭😭 https://t.co/8sR9NnWd66

⤮ 난ZUE난 ⤮ @ZueIsStayNow ❣️ @Stray_Kids_JP Felix ain't lying when he said to expect more in 2023..2022 wasn't even ending yet and the list for next year activities already more than a page long.. wishing SKZ to be healthy, happy and had enough rest while completing their activities.. thank you for your hard work❣️ @Stray_Kids_JP Felix ain't lying when he said to expect more in 2023..2022 wasn't even ending yet and the list for next year activities already more than a page long.. wishing SKZ to be healthy, happy and had enough rest while completing their activities.. thank you for your hard work 😘❣️

cerys ꙳ ⋆ ☆ GOM @lilacinniegos



the question I'm asking would be: do you want a go just for the fanclub versions? or the other 3 versions as well?



any questions feel free to ask x here is all the info for the new stray kids Japanese albums! 🥺 including prices (without ems) and each version types ~the question I'm asking would be: do you want a go just for the fanclub versions? or the other 3 versions as well?any questions feel free to ask x here is all the info for the new stray kids Japanese albums! 🥺 including prices (without ems) and each version types ~ the question I'm asking would be: do you want a go just for the fanclub versions? or the other 3 versions as well? ✨any questions feel free to ask x https://t.co/1JQrDyTxUg

number7 @dunrai09 @Stray_Kids_JP SKZ REPLAY JUST DROPPED AND NOW THIS? STAYS ARE SPOILED FR @Stray_Kids_JP SKZ REPLAY JUST DROPPED AND NOW THIS? STAYS ARE SPOILED FR

Naturally, STAYs head to Twitter to express their love and support accompanied by their opinions, theories, and reactions to the new album announcement.

Given the high expectations that the earlier Japanese tracks have already set, the unique trailer is only here to fuel the enthusiasm of fans. STAYs have dwelled on the announcement as they cook up theories and details of the album's concept.

Stray Kids' Japanese discography

While the upcoming album may be their first full-length Japanese album, it's not their first time rolling out Japanese tracks. The fourth-generation K-pop group has put forth many captivating songs in Japanese which have impressed many listeners.

Their recent Japanese mini-album, CIRCUS, contains six songs in total, where three of them were fresh tracks, while others were Japanese versions of their previous Korean tracks.

Apart from their EP, the group also engaged in releasing Japanese versions of their many Korean tracks. Their latest album, MAXIDENT's title track, CASE 143 is also one such song.

On December 15, 2022, Stray Kids released the Japanese version of CASE 143, following it with a classic Tik Tok challenge of the song that's trending within STAYs at the moment.

Moreover, to celebrate the beginning of a new year, they released a JAPAN SEASON'S GREETING 2023, S-318. With individual, group, and unit shots of the teaser images for their season greeting, they only add to the bag of content awaiting STAYs.

With an album announcement and an album release alongside an ongoing world tour, fans have quite a handful of content to juggle through, though they don't seem to be complaining.

