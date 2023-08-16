"I need to be there": STAYs go gaga over STRAY KIDS' Felix 's unreleased song and tattoo reveal at 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023

On August 16, 2023, STRAY KIDS' Felix enchanted fans with his unreleased song and tattoo reveal at the 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 held in PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan, sending fans into a frenzy.

Their latest studio album, 5-STAR, has achieved remarkable success, reaching the number-one spot on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. S-Class, the album's title track, has garnered praise from critics for its skillful blend of various genres, creating a seamless musical experience.

At the beginning of Felix's solo performance during the concert, he gracefully revealed his Wings tattoo, resulting in a crescendo of screams and cheers. He stripped on the stage, exposing his tattoo, before putting on a different shirt to continue performing. He sang his unreleased song, warming the stage with his electrifying performance.

Soon, videos went viral on social media, and fans expressed their feelings, with many wishing they were present at the concert themselves.

"GO DOWN IN HISTORY": STAYs go gaga over Felix's memorable solo performance at the concert

At the 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 concert, Felix didn't miss a chance to impress fans. Fans noticed the idol was half-naked on stage, raising the temperature in the venue. With his Wings tattoo and abs visible, the fans couldn't get enough of him. Many fans also stated that the idol's solo performance would go down in history, and he looked stunning in his white clothing piece and the crop top he was wearing.

STAYs are also wondering when he got his Wings tattoo, and some are questioning whether the tattoo is real or not. Many fans are proud of Felix for delivering such a captivating performance, living up to his name. Check out how fans are reacting to Felix's unreleased song, solo performance, and tattoo reveal:

Fans were also overjoyed to see Felix waving cutely at them and moving closer to get a better view of STAYs. They were astonished to see him swearing on the stage, showing the group's growth as well. Fans mentioned that the concert felt different, as the group embraced actions as a normal adult should. They also complimented his new hairstyle.

Other group members also showcased a variety of performances, including both unreleased and released solos. The lineup featured Felix (unreleased), Han's guitar performance (unreleased), Seungmin (likely with an unreleased track, possibly titled Perfume), I.N on the piano performing Hug Me, Lee Know with Limbo, as well as Chan, Hyunjin, and Changbin, all performing unreleased pieces.

The group enchanted fans with their marvelous performance at the 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 held in PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan, making fans proud for the first time. The group is set to perform at several other locations in Japan in the upcoming days.

Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour in Japan has unveiled its schedule and venue details, including audience capacities:

Fukuoka's PayPay Dome on August 16 and 17, accommodating 47,500 seats Nagoya's Vanlentin Dome on September 2 and 3, seating 49,000 Osaka's Kyocera Dome on September 9 and 10, offering 55,000 seats Tokyo's Tokyo Dome on October 28 and 29, equipped with 57,000 seats

In addition to their Japanese stops, the group, Stray Kids, is set to perform in their home country of South Korea during their 5-STAR Dome Tour at Seoul's KSPO Dome. This venue will host concerts on September 30, 2023, and October 1, 2023, seating 15,000 attendees.

Stray Kids will conclude their tour on October 29, 2023, at Tokyo Dome.