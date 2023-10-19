“Literally a dandelion field on his head”: BTS’ RM debuts fresh ash-blonde buzzcut hair at Incheon airport as he departs for London

On October 19, BTS’ RM was spotted at the Incheon airport, heading to London, looking dapper in a full Bottega Veneta ensemble. He was seen in a pair of blue washed-out denims, a simple white shirt paired with a wooden-brown nylon jacket, and a mask covering the lower portion of his face. Additionally, BTS’ RM debuted his new ash-blonde hair at the airport.

Bangtan's leader greeted the paparazzi and the media reporters warmly as he smiled and waved for pictures and also indulged in a brief conversation with them.

An ARMY, who goes by the username @mmmoonfairy, hilariously compared RM's new ash-blonde, silver hair look to a "dandelion field."

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM's fans believe his new ash-blonde hair is linked to the unreleased song from SUGA's D-DAY concert

In a conversation with one of the reporters, BTS’ RM revealed he bleached his hair four times in one week to achieve an ash-blonde-bordering-on-silver hair color. This is the first time in a while that the Indigo singer has been spotted at the airport.

Although ARMYs lavished praise on the idol's airport fashion, it was his new ash-blonde-silver buzzcut look that stole the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

The new hair color, reminiscent of dandelions, has led to speculations that RM's hairstyle is directly linked to the unreleased song he performed at SUGA's D-DAY concert in Seoul.

Back on August 6, BTS’ RM made a special appearance at bandmate SUGA's D-DAY tour's final concert in Seoul. There, he enthralled fans by performing an unnamed and unreleased song. Although there was no title to the song, ARMYs picked on the word "dandelion" from the below-mentioned lyrics:

“You are my dandelion, I see you come back to me.”

Expand Tweet

Fans believe BTS’ RM's new hair resembling a field of dandelions is closely linked to his unreleased song, with many speculating that he has flown to London to film for the music video of the unreleased song. Check out fan reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, BTS’ RM's fans also believe that since he is Bottega Veneta's global brand ambassador, he might be headlining another campaign for the Italian luxury brand or featuring on the cover of a British magazine. ARMYs also believe he might be flying to London for a collaboration with a western artist.

Although the purpose of his London trip isn't known, fans are of the belief that the Still Life singer is planning something grandiose and important as he has been extensively speaking about his future music goals and his work-related projects, planned for release in the near-future.

If confirmed, this will mark his second release since the release of his debut solo album Indigo on December 2, 2022.

BTS’ RM assured ARMYs of some fresh, new genre music in his Weverse live

Expand Tweet

Late on October 18, Bangtan's leader surprised ARMYs by hosting a brief Weverse live. During the live, the Closer singer answered some fan questions, shared his fun yet philosophical take on certain tricky subjects and played some heartwarming music for fans.

When asked about his current activities, Bangtan's leader, who has strictly kept the important details of his upcoming solo venture under wraps, gave a rare new insight. Carefully weighing his words, the Hectic singer shared that he is working hard on making fresh new music of a genre he hasn't attempted before and wants it to be an enthralling surprise for ARMYs.

"Will new music be coming soon? It won't be like so far and I'm preparing fresh new projects, some kind of music maybe you guys never tried."

Expand Tweet

Although BTS’ RM did not reveal the real reason behind his new hair color, fans are guessing that he is perhaps filming for a new music video.

More details regarding his new project, musical goals, and his impending military plans will be revealed later.