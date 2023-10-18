 "This man is giving a spoiler again": Fans speculate BTS Jungkook appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show following his latest TikTok activity

On October 18, 2023, eagle-eyed fans observed that BTS' Jungkook started following Jimmy Fallon on his TikTok account. This sparked speculations that he will soon appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following the promotions of his upcoming debut album, GOLDEN.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment announced the upcoming album of the BTS singer and stated that this particular album is inspired by his special moments. On October 15, they unveiled the tracklist for K-Pop idol's upcoming album, Golden.

They mentioned,

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook’s solo album 'GOLDEN.' 'GOLDEN' is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist."

They further added,

"The album features a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles 'Seven (feat. Latto)' and '3D (feat. Jack Harlow)."

As the idol followed Jimmy Fallon on his TikTok, fans couldn't help but speculate that the Bangtan maknae is giving a major spoiler of his upcoming promotional schedule and can't wait for confirmation news.

"Most awaited things": Fans can't wait to see Jungkook on Jimmy Fallon's show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the most widely discussed chat shows worldwide. Actor and comedian, Jimmy Fallon, has been hosting it for years. He invites famous and well-known personalities, discusses their stories, and ongoing projects, plays fun games with them, and more. Previously, BTS, as a group, visited the aforementioned show to promote their albums, and fans couldn't stop swooning over their interactions with the hosts.

Meanwhile, it will be Jungkook's first solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, if it happens. Fans are sure that Jimmy will make the Dreamers singer feel comfortable and bring cheer and laughter to his face, similar to what Jimmy did when fellow group member, Jimin, appeared on the show to promote his debut album, FACE.

Check out how fans are reacting to the ongoing speculations that the BTS maknae will appear on the aforementioned talk show following his latest TikTok activity where he followed Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, some overly excited fans have previously mentioned how they have been waiting for this particular news since the idol released his solo digital song, Seven.

Now that they have gotten a spoiler from Jungkook, they are even predicting the dates mentioned in the promotional schedule for GOLDEN, where Big Hit Entertainment has written "COMING SOON" for the following dates, including November 8, 16, and 20.

In other news, the Seven singer has recently changed his TikTok username to AB_______JK_M____RST___Y, referring to ARMY, BTS, and JK, which stands for Jungkook, sending fans into an emotional state where they can't stop heaping praise on the idol for his thoughtful gesture. The BTS singer has also kept his profile picture as his pet dog, Bam, thus radiating how much he loves the people close to him and showcasing affection.

Needless to say, Jungkook's TikTok activities always bring something new to the fans, and they are always eagerly awaiting any updates from him.

Jungkook's upcoming debut album, GOLDEN, is slated to premiere on November 3, 2023, featuring eleven tracks.