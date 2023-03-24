“I can’t wait”: Stray Kids fans excited as the group confirms to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The K-pop group, Stray Kids' official Twitter handle took to the platform on March 23, 2023, to officially announce that they will make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live soon. The post featured a picture of the boy band and had the words "COMING SOON."

The band will appear on the show on March 29, 2023, at 11:35 pm ET/10:35 pm CT. For those in South Korea, this would be March 30, 2023, at 12:35 pm KST.

Ever since the announcement was made on Twitter, Stray Kids fans are excited to see the group on the upcoming episode of the show. They are just as excited to see the band's performance. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and joy at the news with one person saying:

Jimmy Kimmel Live, which started in 2003, is an American talk show hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel where he talks to everyone from political figures to celebrities. He also has live performances of famous celebrities and others.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Stray Kids' appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the last week of March

K-pop fame and popularity are growing exponentially across the globe, and several K-pop groups are being invited to American talk shows to chat or perform their songs. Previously, bands like BLACKPINK, aespa, Seventeen, and others have attended Kimmel's show.

Needless to say, Stray Kids fans are excited about the prospect of seeing their idols on the show. While some fans are proud of the group for featuring on the show, others are hopeful that the host will treat them with respect and compassion.

Fans are also speculating about what Kimmel will be saying to them. Many believe that he will talk about their relationship with Ryan Reynolds, with whom they have had multiple interactions, and each of these have sent fans into a meltdown. The whole thing began when Reynolds commented on the group's Deadpool-inspired performance.

Many are also commenting that they will be announcing their English single on the show itself, raising a number of speculation before they attend the show. Nevertheless, fans can’t wait to see what the show will have for them.

bani is seeing skz 🫶🏼 @bokiret hm i think that the announcement of a stray kids english single could happen soon .. because they are going to jimmy kimmel there’s a possibility they could perform a ‘new song’ meaning .. SKZ ENGLISH SINGLE DEBUT 🥳 hm i think that the announcement of a stray kids english single could happen soon .. because they are going to jimmy kimmel there’s a possibility they could perform a ‘new song’ meaning .. SKZ ENGLISH SINGLE DEBUT 🥳

Molly 🌹 Fan Acc @SKZHyunini YEAH NO WAIT— WHAT IF WE GET THE COMEBACK ANNOUNCEMENT NEXT WEEK?



BECAUSE THEN JIMMY KIMMEL CAN SAY "And don't forget Stray Kids' new album [album name] will be available to preorder on [date] / released on [date]! Goodbyeee!!" *music starts* YEAH NO WAIT— WHAT IF WE GET THE COMEBACK ANNOUNCEMENT NEXT WEEK?BECAUSE THEN JIMMY KIMMEL CAN SAY "And don't forget Stray Kids' new album [album name] will be available to preorder on [date] / released on [date]! Goodbyeee!!" *music starts*

eli 🎧 fan acc : VOTE SKZ ON FANNSTAR @HANJlKKA WHAT IF JIMMY KIMMEL TALKS TO THEM ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP WITH RYAN REYNOLDS AND THEIR LOVE FOR DEADPOOL THEN THE CROWD CHEERS AND THEY CHANT “SKZ MAKE A DEADPOOL 3 OST!!!” AND THEN STRAY KIDS GET ACTUALLY GOOD U.S. EXPOSURE AND THEN STRAY KIDS GET THEIR WORLD DONINATION WHAT IF JIMMY KIMMEL TALKS TO THEM ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP WITH RYAN REYNOLDS AND THEIR LOVE FOR DEADPOOL THEN THE CROWD CHEERS AND THEY CHANT “SKZ MAKE A DEADPOOL 3 OST!!!” AND THEN STRAY KIDS GET ACTUALLY GOOD U.S. EXPOSURE AND THEN STRAY KIDS GET THEIR WORLD DONINATION‼️

Porsche_Georgia⁷ @porsche_georgia 🏻 @itsmirohh I hope they'll have a great time and be treated with respect @itsmirohh I hope they'll have a great time and be treated with respect🙏🏻

emy @itsmirohh I AM SO PROUD OF THEM OMGGG I AM SO PROUD OF THEM OMGGG

Smile @smileskz8 @Stray_Kids @JimmyKimmelLive Please make the interview really, really long, have lots of fun and please be kind to our Skz. Good luck and all the best! @jimmykimmel Wow, can't wait!Please make the interview really, really long, have lots of fun and please be kind to our Skz.Good luck and all the best! @Stray_Kids @JimmyKimmelLive @jimmykimmel Wow, can't wait!😄 Please make the interview really, really long, have lots of fun and please be kind to our Skz.🎈 Good luck and all the best!

Haven @haven_skz_stay stray kids loves their numbers and love them for that, BUT there is no reason for you to post a video on 03/25 at 03:25pm… soooo maybe we get some b-side mv at 8 pm and that’s what they’ll performe on jimmy kimmel??? stray kids loves their numbers and love them for that, BUT there is no reason for you to post a video on 03/25 at 03:25pm… soooo maybe we get some b-side mv at 8 pm and that’s what they’ll performe on jimmy kimmel??? https://t.co/9gHgoleO5u

It has also been announced that the band will headline the Lollapalooza, which will be held in Paris, France. TXT will also be attending the Lollapalooza. There is a debate going on between both the group’s fandom whether which group should be called the first-ever K-pop group to have created a history of performing at Lollapalooza.

Lilly🍰 @lilstay143 @bangnaldoer Idk why everyone has to bash each other and care so freaking much🙄 there are many successful groups let’s just celebrate their accomplishments without making it a “who’s better” battle🙄 all the boys would be disappointed in all of you @bangnaldoer Idk why everyone has to bash each other and care so freaking much🙄 there are many successful groups let’s just celebrate their accomplishments without making it a “who’s better” battle🙄 all the boys would be disappointed in all of you

Stray Kids' 2022 album, MAXIDENT has sold over 217,000 copies in the United States by March 16, 2023. There are also reports that the complete sales of the album will be higher than the data published recently as more figures are yet to be released.

Stray Kids is concluding their rescheduled US dates for the MANIAC world tour

The eight-member group Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Changbin, Han, I.N., Felix, and Seungmin. The group is headed and guided by the leader Bang Chan, who is also the oldest member of the group and I.N. is the youngest member of the group.

Bang Chan, Han, Changmin, and Felix are rappers, while Seungmin is the vocalist of the group, with I.N. as the sub-vocalist. Meanwhile, Hyunjin and Lee Know are the main dancers.

The group is currently concluding their rescheduled US dates for their MANIAC world tour. The group will deliver two more concerts in Fort Worth on March 26 and 27 as stated by their agency.

Fans are also waiting for their comeback announcement date, and their agency has confirmed that the group has finished filming their latest music video.

Stray Kids will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 29, 2023, at 11:35 pm ET/10:35 pm CT. This would translate to March 30, 2023, at 12:35 pm KST in South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes