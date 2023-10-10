“THE PRETTIEST HANDWRITING OF THE PRETTIEST HUMAN”: Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Jimin's Production Diary documentary

BigHit unveiled the highly anticipated tease for Jimin's Production Diary documentary on October 9, 2023. They gave fans the first-ever glimpse of the Like Crazy singer's upcoming solo documentary. The upcoming documentary will showcase the behind-the-scenes and production process of the idol's debut album, FACE.

It will give fans a glimpse into how much effort and sheer hard work he put into his album. Jimin's debut album was released in March 2023 and has six tracks.

The first teaser for Jimin's Production Diary showcased the idol writing the name of his upcoming documentary in English followed by the second sentence in Hangul language. In the latter, the idol seemed to have written every letter from the bottom of his heart.

As soon as fans saw the teaser, they couldn't stop gushing over the idol's handwriting. While some said that Jimin's handwriting was "fire," one fan went on to say:

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Like Crazy singer's documentary (Image via X)

Fans can't wait to watch Jimin's Production Diary

Several important details about the idol's upcoming documentary were shared on social media even before the official announcement was made. Fans learned that they would be treated to two hours of Production Diary content, which will have four videos. The videos will be:

Jimin's Production Diary (67:03): A solo documentary showcasing the behind-the-scenes and production process of his album FACE. Jimin's Production Diary Quiz Show (24:25): Participants in the album's production process will solve quizzes together. Jimin's Production Diary Commentary (23:37) The Truth Untold video (2:26)

Fans were informed that the Like Crazy singer's documentary will be available for pre-order from October 14, 2023. The documentary will also be released on Weverse on October 23, 2023. Needless to say, fans were excited to watch the documentary as soon as they can.

As mentioned earlier, the teaser shows the idol's handwriting as he writes about his documentary. This has only excited fans further and they can't stop praising the Like Crazy singer's handwriting. From describing it as neat and delicate, some fans have even said that his handwriting was "the prettiest."

It's not surprising for fans to consider him to have the best handwriting given how he was the top student at Busan High School in arts, academics, and math and was good at chemistry as well.

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Like Crazy singer's documentary (Image via X)

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Like Crazy singer's documentary (Image via X)

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Like Crazy singer's documentary (Image via X)

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Like Crazy singer's documentary (Image via X)

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Like Crazy singer's documentary (Image via X)

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Jimin's Production Diary documentary (Image via X)

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Like Crazy singer's documentary (Image via X)

Many fans are also expressing how proud they are of the Like Crazy singer for releasing his own documentary and consider his album the best. They also hope that BigHit Entertainment will make the documentary available on Amazon Prime and iTunes for purchase.

Fans in awe as BigHit unveils teaser for Jimin's Production Diary documentary (Image via X)

The luxury fashion brand Dior has announced its new Spring 2024 Dior Men campaign featuring Jimin, which is slated to drop on Tuesday.

Jimin's Production Diary is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2023, exclusively on the South Korean social media platform Weverse.