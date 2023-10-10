BLACKPINK Jisoo’s look for Dior J’adore exhibition wins the internet: “She is truly the definition of beauty and elegance”

BLACKPINK Jisoo grabbed a lot of attention at the Dior J'adore exhibition where she was seen wearing a Dior haute couture dress on September 27, 2023. The exhibition was held at Les Beaux-Arts de Paris for a limited time. It paid homage to the story of Dior's J'adore fragrance. The exhibition took visitors on a fascinating journey through the decades, from Christian Dior's original vision to the present day.

At this extraordinary, limited-time event, BLACKPINK Jisoo managed to win the hearts of her fans. As an ambassador of Dior, the singer is already getting a lot of appreciation and love from across the world as fans love her beauty and her talent.

They were, once again, fawning over the BLACKPINK member's look at the Dior J'adore exhibition. They took to social media platforms, especially, Instagram, to comment on her looks. While some called her the "definition of beauty and elegance," others spoke about how the dress looked on her.

Fan appreciating BLACKPINK Jisoo's look at Dior J’adore exhibition (Image via Dior/Instagram)

Netizens captivated by BLACKPINK Jisoo’s look at the Dior J’adore exhibition

As mentioned earlier, the Dior J'adore exhibition explains the background of the luxury brand and its beloved and most famous product, J'adore. The new L'Or J'adore composition by Francis Kurkdjian is also featured prominently in this exhibition, which takes a deep dive into the world of fragrance. Many of Christian Dior's most recognizable designs including The New Look were inspired by his lifelong passion for flowers.

Keeping this theme in mind, BLACKPINK Jisoo was wearing a white dress that had classic 50s elements like wide straps, a nipped-in waist, and a full skirt. The singer paired the dress, which was decorated with monochromatic flowers, with a Dior Gem Heeled Sandal and a Lady Dior Micro Bag.

After looking at Jisoo's pictures on social media platforms, fans were mesmerized by her looks and loved how it fit in with the theme of the event. Dior's official Instagram handle shared a picture of Jisoo and the comments on the post were filled with only love for her.

Fans thanked Dior for choosing Jisoo as the face of the brand and even stated that her look at the event was a "work of art." People from across the world called BLACKPINK Jisoo the "best, prettiest, and the most elegant global ambassador."

Fan comments (Image via Dior Instagram)

While the post was made over a week ago, fans of the singer kept posting comments on the Instagram account appreciating the singer and her looks. They kept praising her for her presence and even went on to call her a "queen" and a "princess."