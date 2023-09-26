"And your eyes are crazy like that": BLACKPINK's Jisoo turns heads at Dior SS24 fashion show in Paris

On September 26, 2023, BLACKPINK's Jisoo graced the Dior Spring Summer 2024 fashion show held in Paris, where she enchanted fans with her smokey eye makeup and minimalistic look that outshone everyone present at the event.

The Flower singer has been the global ambassador for the French multinational luxury fashion house Dior since March 2021, representing both the brand's beauty and fashion sections.

Expand Tweet

As the idol arrived at the event, the crowd present at the Dior SS24 fashion show couldn't take their eyes off her. She walked confidently in her minimalist look, and even the reporters at the scene couldn't help but compliment the idol on her new makeover, placing extra emphasis on her eyes due to her smokey makeup.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't get enough of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's new look at the aforementioned event

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jisoo looked stunning as she donned an all-black ensemble, wearing a mini-dress, and unveiled her new hairstyle at the event, sending fans into a frenzy. The idol was also spotted carrying a small bag as she walked throughout the fashion show.

As soon as the idol arrived at the Dior Spring Summer 2024 fashion show, fans couldn't stop gushing over her latest makeup look and outfit. They praised the idol for opting for such a bold, monochromatic, and captivating look that outshone everyone at the event.

Moreover, the idol seemed like a social butterfly at the event as she continued to be spotted with well-known personalities, including Charlize Theron, who introduced the idol to her daughter. She was also seen cordially conversing with the managing director of Dior, Olivier Bialobos, outside the fashion show.

Expand Tweet

As fans saw the viral videos and pictures from the Dior Spring Summer 2024 fashion show, they were proud of how everyone at the event was head over heels for the idol and wanted to take a selfie with her as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

She was also spotted taking press photos with Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of the brand, who unveiled her new collection at the event. She was also hanging out with Yara Shahidi, who remarked that everyone gathered at the event just to catch a glimpse of the BLACKPINK member, thus highlighting the influence the idol carries wherever she goes. She was also spotted enthusiastically taking selfies with the Flower singer.

Expand Tweet

When the fashion show began, she was seen next to Dior's CEO, Delphine Arnault, enjoying the show. Meanwhile, in another video where Robert Pattinson was standing, fans were eager to take selfies with Jisoo, who was behind him, showcasing how enthusiastic fans were about her presence at the fashion event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, fans were over the moon watching Jisoo enjoy her day at the fashion show while getting all the attention from the people present, treating her as the main event. She was also trending on social media, with over 400k tweets.

In other news, Jisoo is confirmed to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman, where she will be playing the role of a fairy. The movie is set to hit South Korean theaters on September 27, 2023.

Jisoo is currently in talks to star in the upcoming zombie drama Influenza alongside Park Jung-min.