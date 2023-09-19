"BIG SCREEN DEBUT": Fans go wild as BLACKPINK' Jisoo is set to make a cameo appearance in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

On September 19, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo would be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman.

The outlet stated during the press conference held for the film after its screening at the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall on the same date. The film's director, Kim Seong-sik, revealed details about Jisoo's cameo and explained why he selected her for the particular role in the upcoming movie.

The director stated that he was looking for someone to portray the role of a fairy and was certain about Jisoo the moment he saw her in the historical drama Snowdrop.

As soon as the news broke about the idol's cameo appearance in the upcoming film, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express their thoughts. They were elated that she would finally make her big-screen debut.

"So proud": Fans can't wait for BLACKPINK' Jisoo's cameo appearance in the movie

The screening of Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman occurred at the venue mentioned above. Fans who were able to watch the movie stated that although Jisoo's character had limited screentime, her impact was substantial, and the BLACKPINK member looked beautiful as well.

Moreover, as director Kim Seong-sik continued praising the idol for her captivating features, fans were sure she would perform well in her new role as a fairy.

On social media, the credits scene of the movie, which was broadcast at the screening of Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman, is also going viral, as the BLACKPINK member has been credited. Fans are proud and elated for the idol as she's finally making her comeback as an actor after Snowdrop and can't wait to see her in the film, even if it's for a small role.

Check out how fans are reacting to the idol's cameo appearance in the film Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman.

More about Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman

The upcoming film Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman revolves around Dr. Cheon, who performs fake exorcisms because he doesn't believe in the existence of ghosts. Instead, he plays with people's minds, running a YouTube channel on exorcism to attract clients.

One day, he encounters a person who pleads with him to free her younger brother, who has been possessed. This request leads to a significant change in his life and unexpected moments unfolding.

The cast of the upcoming film includes Gang Dong-won, Esom, Heo Jun-ho, and others. Fans are excited about Jisoo's cameo appearance and proud that she's acting alongside many versatile actors. Recently, Esom performed the Flower dance from Jisoo's single during a photoshoot exciting fans as she's also a part of the upcoming film.

Moreover, fans proudly share on social media how Jisoo continues to receive more acting offers from directors, and they can't wait to see her in this new phase of her career. They eagerly anticipate the release of Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman.

In recent news, the BLACKPINK member is also in talks to star in the upcoming zombie drama Influenza.

Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman is set to hit South Korean theaters on September 27, 2023.