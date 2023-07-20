"Snowdrop Reunion": Fans delighted as Jung Hae-in and Jisoo were spotted at Smugglers VIP premiere

On Thursday, July 20, Jung Hae-in and Jisoo were spotted attending the VIP premiere of the action and crime film Smugglers held at Coex Megabox, Samsung-dong, in Seoul, South Korea. The VIP premiere saw the presence of many other actors, including IU, Lee Do-hyun, and Girls' Generation's YoonA.

Set in the backdrop of the 1970s, in a quaint and tranquil village by the sea, Smugglers delves into the lives of two women who find themselves unexpectedly entangled in a high-stakes smuggling scheme.

K-drama fans were delighted as videos and pictures of Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo attending the event went viral on social media. The duo acted as the leading couple in the hit historical drama Snowdrop. Fans took to social media to express themselves, and one dubbed it a "Snowdrop Reunion."

"HAESOO NATION WAKE UP": Fans can't get enough of Jisoo and Jung Hae-in's appearance at the same event

As Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo attended the VIP premiere of Smugglers, fans couldn't resist sharing their thoughts on social media. Some even edited the duo into the same frame and expressed their desire for interaction between them.

In some viral videos on social media, Jung Hae-in and the BLACKPINK member were seen crossing paths, but there was no direct interaction between them. Fans are also wishing for selfies of the duo. Meanwhile, other Snowdrop cast members, including Bona and Yoon Se-ah, were also spotted at the VIP premiere, making fans hope for a mini-reunion of the entire Snowdrop cast.

Needless to say, fans are elated to see the duo at the same event after a long time. Check out how fans are reacting to the latest appearance of the Snowdrop couple Jung Hae-in and Jisoo at the event:

jisoo attended several movie premiere since last year but this is the first time she walked the carpet and took photos

Regardless of shipping matter, these two beautiful human came in my life when I'm having the hardest time in my life. This is also why I have so much affection to Snowdrop. They're my solace Yall don't understand I LOVE THEM SO MUCHRegardless of shipping matter, these two beautiful human came in my life when I'm having the hardest time in my life. This is also why I have so much affection to Snowdrop. They're my solace pic.twitter.com/wZXFrWqkNn " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wZXFrWqkNn

In October 2022, the D.P. star also attended the Born Pink concert in Seoul at the KSPO Dome to show his support for Jisoo. He shared a selfie with the BLACKPINK member on social media with the caption:

"Let’s go, #BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR!"

Fans were overjoyed every time the Snowdrop leads shared any interaction. Needless to say, they were thrilled after seeing the duo at the same event, even though they couldn't catch a glimpse of their interaction.

Other actors present at the event were Lim Ji-yeon, Jung So-min, Go Min-si, Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Seung-gi, Yoo In-na, and others.

The upcoming movie Smugglers, helmed by director Ryu Seung-wan, includes versatile actors such as Kim Hye-soo, Go Min-si, Zo In-sung, Yeom Jung-ah, Park Jung-min, and others. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie's release in theaters and on other streaming platforms because of the star-studded cast and captivating storyline.

Smugglers is slated to premiere on July 26, 2023.