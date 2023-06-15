Lee Do-hyun talks about girlfriend Lim Ji-yeon’s reaction to The Good Bad Mother’s success, his military service, and more

Lee Do-hyun (28) recently opened up to many details about his relationship with his sunbae and The Glory co-star Lim Ji-yeon (32). The actor sat for an interview with Ilgan Sports, which was released on June 14, after his successful series The Good Bad Mother. Talking to the publication, he mentioned that the actress had been busy filming a new project but congratulated him on the show’s success.

The Sweet Home actor shared that they have been busy lately but still made time for each other. He even added that he read Lim Ji-yeon’s script with her when he was done filming for the day for The Good Bad Mother.

“[She] told me 'Congratulations' on the drama's success. But I'm not sure if she actually watched it or not. She has been busy filming a new project lately, and I've been busy as well so we have both had hectic schedules until now. She still has a busy schedule. But while I was still working on 'The Good Bad Mother', once I finished my portion for the day I went and visited her and we read over the script for her project together,” he said, as per translation via allkpop.

Lee Do-hyun shares thoughts on the future of his relationship with Lim Ji-yeon after he leaves for the military and more

28-year-old Lee Do-hyun is one of South Korea's top actors. He has proved his prowess with an impressive range of characters in shows such as Sweet Home, 18 Again, Youth of May, The Glory, and the latest, The Good Bad Mother.

The actor's relationship with Lim Ji-yeon made headlines soon after The Glory ended on April Fool's Day. While fans gushed over the latest K-drama couple in town, they were also curious about the duo's dating situation once Lee Do-hyun enlisted for his conscription. He finally let the curiosity rest by talking about it in his recent interview with Ilgan Sports.

Lee Do-hyun shared that he believed that the gap while being in the military would not affect their relationship “in a big way.” He also went on to joke that that was his personal opinion, so he would need to ask Lim Ji-yeon what she thought.

“[She] is aware that I will begin my military service soon. We just decided that we would do our best in our given roles. I don't believe that we will be affected by it in a big way. But actually, that is my personal thought on the matter alone, so I'd better ask her what she thinks.” (translation via allkpop)

In the same interview, Lee Do-hyun also shared that he apologized for being in a relationship as the news broke out during the filming of The Good Bad Mother. He was worried that “the news would negatively affect the drama,” but he added that the cast and crew of the series understood him. However, he shared that he was happy that the audience enjoyed the drama and did not get distracted by his relationship news.

Meanwhile, Lim Ji-yeon will be next seen with Kim Tae-hee in a thriller titled Lies Hidden in My Garden, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. The series will premiere on June 19 at 10 pm KST.

