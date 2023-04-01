On April 1, 2023, Dispatch revealed that The Glory co-stars Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon are dating after releasing pictures of them spending time together. The agencies themselves came forward to clarify the news, which many people found difficult to believe. Both Lee Do-hyun's Yeuhua Entertainment and Lim Ji-yeon's Artist Company released a statement confirming that the two have been dating for a while now.

Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon have supposedly been dating for the past four months, since December 2022. According to Dispatch, the two have been spotted together on many dates. Since this is a relationship dynamic that fans didn't expect to fall out of, they've been quite surprised by the news. Regardless, they also couldn't help but celebrate the bud of a new romantic relationship in the K-drama The Glory.

Dispatch reveals that The Glory co-stars, Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon, have been dating for four months now

As per Dispatch tradition, the couple revealed at the start of the month that they are Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon from The Glory. Naturally, the exclusive outlet also released a few more details regarding their relationship. The two have been dating since filming for The Glory and were open about their relationship to the staff and other co-stars present on the filming set.

The first time the two were spotted together outside their filming set was on December 15, 2022, a snowy day that Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon enjoyed together at the former's apartment in Seoul's Geumho district. They spent the day making a snowman together and taking pictures. They also placed a mini-snowman that they made on top of Do-hyun's car.

Their next meeting was the very next day when the couple visited the Yongin Nature Recreation Forest. While coming to meet Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun brought coffee for both of them. Lee Do-hyun was busy filming Graveyard and Good Bad Mother. at the time, so the two didn't get a chance to hang out until The Glory's team dinner.

After the dinner, which involved a lot of drinks, Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon were picked up by the latter's manager, who dropped them off at Lim Ji-yeon's house, where the two spent a few more hours talking. Their last capture by Dispatch was on March 14, Korea's White Day, when the male gifted his female partner. The two were spotted enjoying a box of chocolates in the Geumho district of Seoul.

Following the Dispatch news, both Yuehua Entertainment and Artist Company announced that they'd look into the news. The two quickly issued a statement confirming their relationship. Here's what Yuehua Entertainment shared:

The two are close colleagues in the industry and are getting to know each other now with good feelings. (Lee Do-hyun's agency)

The Artist Company's statement is as follows:

Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon are carefully getting to know each other with good feelings. We would appreciate it if you would watch over them warmly. (Lim Ji-yeon's agency)

Additionally, the two's relationship was spotted by staff members on The Glory set. Here are the two statements that Dispatch revealed:

They didn't make it obvious that they were in a relationship. However, they did secretly create that atmosphere by sharing some couple items.

The team for The Glory had great teamwork, the best I have seen, The actors would often go out to eat together. I think they got to know each other through the dinners and it developed into a relationship.

Knowing that Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon are dating. Fans have been celebrating the same while also anticipating more news and content from the two.

