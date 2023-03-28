Lim Ji-yeon writes a hilarious note to mark premiere of The Glory Part 2, fans and other actors love it

The Glory Part 2 actor Lim Ji-yeon shared a hilarious post on March 10, 2023, the day her show premiered. The picture featuring her character Park Yeon-jin has left fans in stitches.

Fans of the show would know that Lim Ji-yeon plays a negative character in the show. She is the main bully who tortured not one but many students. She is also a murderer, whose actions have been buried thanks to her mother's connections in the show.

To mark the premiere, the actress took to social media and uploaded a picture of herself dressed as Park Yeon-jin. In the caption, she wrote, "Today is the day you are destroyed, dear Yeon Jin," which is exactly what garnered plenty of laughter from viewers and fans.

Fellow actors and fans comment on Lim Ji-yeon's post on the day of The Glory Part 2 premiere

The comments on Ji-yeon's post have caught the attention of fans. Among them, fellow actors like Lee Dong-hwi could be seen writing, "Yeon Jin, I'm ruined too" and "Yeon Jin, I won't let you go too far."

Additionally, Netflix Korea wrote, "To my dear Yeon Jin whom I miss, let's meet at Netflix at 5 PM."

A screenshot of reactions on Lim Ji-yeon's post (Image via Instagram/limjjy2)

Fan reactions to Lim Ji-yeon's performance (Screenshot via allkpop)

In addition to fellow actors and Netflix Korea, fans and netizens also left comments on Lim Ji-yeon's post. Some wrote, "Yeon Jin, are you really going to get destroyed?" while others said, "Yeon Jin, I'm so excited right now."

There were also positive comments such as "Bravo Yeon Jin," "Yeon Jin, I've been counting down the days to see you since January 12th," and "Yeon Jin, I've been waiting for this day to come."

Some fans also appreciated Ji-yeon's acting skills and mentioned how she has been one of the best parts of the show.

What happens to Lim Ji-yeon's character in The Glory Part 2?

Lim Ji-yeon plays the role of the primary bully -- Park Yeon-jin -- in The Glory Part 2, and she is also the primary focus of Moon Dong-eun's (Song Hye-kyo) revenge. By the end of the show's second part, Ji-yeon ends up in prison.

She falls squarely for the trap that Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong had set up since the beginning of the show. Not only does the truth about her daughter come out, she is forced to write over the legal rights of her daughter to her husband Do-young.

Thankfully, this man in The Glory Part 2 is not as hateful as the ones that she is otherwise surrounded by. So, despite knowing that Ye-sol is not his daughter, Do-young decides to treat her as his own.

He moves to London with his daughter, thereby leaving Yeon-jin alone to deal with the consequences of her actions. Not only does this leave her vulnerable, this also happens to be one of the first relationships that go sour in her life.

This pattern in The Glory Part 2 follows with her mother, her lover Jae-joon, and even her daughter. In what could be the most dramatic irony in the show, Yeon-jin ends up getting bullied by other inmates who are serving their sentences alongside her.

Poll : 0 votes