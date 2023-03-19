“I wanted everyone to hate Yeon-jin” - The Glory’s Lim Ji-yeon dishes on playing the main antagonist in Netflix’s revenge-thriller series

On March 17, a week after Netflix dropped the second and final part of The Glory starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun in lead roles, actress Lim Ji-yeon shed light on playing the main antagonist, Park Yeon-jin.

The thrilling revenge series follows the story of Moon Dong-eun (younger: Jung Ji-so, older: Song Hye-kyo) a bright and spirited young girl who aspires to become an architect when she grows up. However, she is brutally bullied and tortured by Park Yeon-jin (younger: Shin Ye-eun, older: Lim Ji-yeon) and her cronies.

This causes her to withdraw from school. However, she promises her bullies that she will make their lives miserable and spends the next two decades plotting the perfect revenge against them.

Actress Lim Ji-yeon who played the main antagonist Park Yeon-jin dished in a press interview post the release of the show that she really wanted everyone to hate her character and wanted no sympathy for her.

“I wanted everyone to hate Yeon Jin.”

The Glory’s Lim Ji-yeon reveals that filming the final scene for her character was the toughest experience

elle‏ @elleubna Lim ji yeon actress of the year actually Lim ji yeon actress of the year actually https://t.co/sjRNip14yO

In a press interview post the release of The Glory, Lim Ji-yeon spoke about playing a negative character and how she prepared for the role. She revealed that she wanted to leave no stone unturned while playing Park Yeon-in effectively and become a bad person from head to toe.

Furthermore, as per Allkpop, she shared that she was prepared for the character to be hated from the beginning and did not want anyone to support Park Yeon-jin. Additionally, she revealed that The Glory’s screenwriter Kim Eun-sook told her that she had the face of an angel but the heart of a devil, and that made her the perfect fit for the character.

The Glory’s main antagonist also confessed that she started preparing for her character as soon as she received the script and especially worked hard to film the final scene, which was the toughest one for her.

#TheGlory #TheGlory2 The Glory intro interpretations and details symbolism meaning, thread[Disclaimer: this is purely my interpretation and details that came into my mind] The Glory intro interpretations and details symbolism meaning, thread [Disclaimer: this is purely my interpretation and details that came into my mind]#TheGlory #TheGlory2 https://t.co/R3aUqGf9Sr

Lim Ji-yeon shared that despite the character’s negativity, she grew attached to it and realized this while filming the final jail scene. For those unversed, in the final scene of the last episode of The Glory, Park Yeon-jin is jailed for the crimes she committed and loses everything, including her daughter, husband, and mother.

As per Allkpop, she said:

“Something dropped inside of me, but it was a different feeling than what I felt while portraying evil acts."

The talented actress also confessed that Park Yeon-jin has become so famous that her own mother refers to her as Yeon-jin instead of Lim Ji-yeon.

🦋🌺 @kdramafiend



#TheGlory2



song hyekyo and lim jiyeon better bag all those prestigious awards this year or i will fly down to sokor and have a chat with the juries song hyekyo and lim jiyeon better bag all those prestigious awards this year or i will fly down to sokor and have a chat with the juries 😤#TheGlory2https://t.co/YqJswAQJAV

Finally, she spoke on the show's resounding success and how much it was loved by fans globally, even topping Netflix’s non-English category. Lim Ji-yeon revealed that she knew the show would be loved and would become a hit worldwide, but the amount of love and appreciation each character received was unexpected.

She continued:

“I can feel the popularity of the show. Actually, I had a feeling that the show will do well from the beginning. To be honest, I was confident that the show would be popular and loved, but I didn’t think that each character would be loved and receive a lot of attention.”

Netflix’s The Glory season 2 accumulated a whopping 124.46 million hours of viewing, making it the most viewed title during the week of its release, which was on March 10. Additionally, the revenge-thriller series entered the top 10 Most Popular TV (non-English) in the ninth spot in a staggering 79 countries.

