“I’m seated”: The Glory’s fans react to the new trailer of the highly anticipated second part of the drama

Netflix dropped the most-anticipated trailer for the second part of The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun in lead roles.

Penned by star-writer Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the story follows Moon Dong-eun’s journey of revenge and redemption. She is seeking revenge against those who bullied and tortured her in high school.

The thrilling saga resonated with audiences worldwide who were eagerly waiting for the second and final part of the series. Fans are waiting to see Moon Dong-eun’s salvation as she brings her perpetrators to justice in a karmic story of personal and bone-chilling revenge.

The Glory’s fans have taken to social media to react to the trailer for the second part. They took to social media to talk about their excitement and anticipation about The Glory season two, which will drop on March 10, 2023.

The Glory’s fans had ecstatic reactions to the thrilling trailer for the second part of the much-awaited drama. Fans have reacted with words like “goosebumps” and “thrilling” to the trailer, congratulating the makers on releasing an edge-of-the-seat trailer.

The Glory dropped a brand new poster and trailer for the second part of the much-awaited drama, which, as mentioned earlier, drops on March 10, 2023, on Netflix.

The poster features the entire cast on the front in a forest reminiscent of the garden of Eden. It features Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) and Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun), and has text that reads "Welcome to my hell." All the characters are dressed in white, which only goes to symbolize the purity of their souls and intentions.

Another poster features Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and her husband Ha Do-yeong (Jung Sung-il) holding on to the last straws of their marriage.

The final poster features Yeom Hye-ran, who plays the housekeeper Kang Hyeon-nam, a victim of domestic abuse. In the poster, she is looking intently at Jeon Jae-joon (Park Sung-hoon), making viewers curious about their equation in the second part of the series.

Now that all the cards are laid open in front of everyone, the second part of The Glory focuses on how Moon Dong-eun and Park Yeon-jin try to one-up each other in a do-or-die battle. It is a battle where the women have everything at stake.

The men in their lives are grappling with their own emotions around the revenge saga. Meanwhile, other bullies are trying to scramble out of the murky situation, claiming innocence. Viewers wait with bated breath to see if Moon Dong-eun will achieve her long-planned revenge or not.

There is some interesting foreshadowing in the trailer as well. For instance, one character remarks in a voice-over “I swear I will find another curling iron to use on you.” This has fans curious about who will emerge victorious in the end and what will happen to Moon Dong-eun once her revenge is complete.

YouTuber Minhoaurs makes interesting predictions about The Glory

Prior to the release of the second trailer, YouTuber Minhoaurs made some interesting predictions about the drama.

The YouTuber feels that there is a constant reference to the hot iron curl that was used to burn Moon Dong-eun. Minhoaurs states that the hot iron curl has been referenced in the trailer for the second part.

The YouTuber feels that Moon Dong-eun may use a hot iron curl on her perpetrator in to make her feel the pain and anguish she felt years ago as a high schooler. She may eventually snatch everything from Park Yeon-jin and take over her life, leaving her perpetrator all alone and desperate as part of her karmic revenge plan.

To attest to this, Minhoaurs mentions Moon Dong-eun’s dialog from one of the previous episodes, which foreshadows that Song Hye-kyo will reach her glory and that Park Yeon-jin will reach her salvation in The Glory. The dialog is:

“My dream is you, Park Yeon Jin”.

Fans are excited to watch the second season of the beloved drama and as is obvious from their reactions, they cannot wait for it to start streaming on Netflix. As they wait for the drama to stream on March 10, 2023, fans can re-watch the first season only on Netflix.

