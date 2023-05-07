"Truly phenomenal": K-drama fans praise Lee Do-hyun's acting in The Good Bad Mother 

On April 26, Netflix dropped the first episode of Lee Do-hyun's latest healing and slice-of-life drama The Good Bad Mother. The OTT streaming platform will release two episodes weekly for the aforementioned drama. So far, four episodes of the show have been released and K-drama fans are raving about Lee Do-hyun's acting skills.

The drama revolves around the life of a cold protagonist who grew up to become a prosecutor under the strict discipline of his mother. As time passes, he cuts off all his connection with his mother and joins hands with the people who killed his father. Later, the protagonist of the story meets with an accident and his brain transforms into one of a 7-year-old kid. The protagonist's mother promises to protect her son and make him well again.

After watching the first four episodes of the drama, fans were impressed by the duality of Lee Do-hyun's acting. From playing the role of a cold prosecutor to behaving like a 7-year-old kid in his mid-30s, fans hailed him for his work.

K-drama fans can't get enough of Lee Do-hyun's versatility in the healing drama The Good Bad Mother

olivier. new writing 📌 @oneirocritice "The Good Bad Mother" — as always, Lee Do Hyun served his best acting skills and never failed. Looking forward to be entertained by his latest series. "The Good Bad Mother" — as always, Lee Do Hyun served his best acting skills and never failed. Looking forward to be entertained by his latest series. https://t.co/2pBcuMNxbR

In The Good Bad Mother episodes so far, Lee Do-hyun showcases his acting skills through the portrayal of a cold-hearted prosecutor and a 7-year-old kid Choi Kang-ho who knows nothing about the world except his mother.

Fans have been pointing out the actor's contrast in eyes, gestures, and behavior when portraying the two different personalities. The actor excels in showcasing himself as a cold person who does not care about his mother but cries when he hurts her. As a 7-year-old kid, he plays with other children, portraying his innocence, and staying glued to his mother.

His acting has allowed fans to immerse themselves in The Good Bad Mother as they get teary-eyed during emotional scenes.

Several netizens took to social media to hail Lee Do-hyun's work in the latest Netflix show.

ᴅɪɴᴜ ✨️ @Seunggimylove



How can he be so adorable!? I just wanna squish his cheeks, I can't even concentrate properly cuz he's too cute



His acting is too good and this is a role that only



#GoodBadMother twitter.com/purplishsky_/s… tawwy 🦊🐥 #TGBM🐷⚖️ @purplishsky_



Ep3 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Various expression of lee dohyun as a seven years old kid. No flaws, all perfect and cute at the same time. You're gonna love him even more 🥹🫶🏻 #TheGoodBadMother Ep3 #TheGoodBadMother Various expression of lee dohyun as a seven years old kid. No flaws, all perfect and cute at the same time. You're gonna love him even more 🥹🫶🏻#TheGoodBadMotherEp3 #TheGoodBadMother twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3PrXlqjTRq Lee Do Hyun is way too adorable as 7 year old Kang HoHow can he be so adorable!? I just wanna squish his cheeks, I can't even concentrate properly cuz he's too cuteHis acting is too good and this is a role that only #LeeDoHyun can pull of like this Lee Do Hyun is way too adorable as 7 year old Kang Ho 😭😭How can he be so adorable!? I just wanna squish his cheeks, I can't even concentrate properly cuz he's too cute 😩His acting is too good and this is a role that only #LeeDoHyun can pull of like this 🙌#GoodBadMother twitter.com/purplishsky_/s…

리리 ♡ 🐷⚽️ @blueskypallette But the swift and subtle changes in his eyes and lips when he saw mijoo.... idk if its spark of his memory or disappointment because it wasn't seojin yejin that's is so satisfying to see and way to cut an episode in the good bad mother. Lee dohyun But the swift and subtle changes in his eyes and lips when he saw mijoo.... idk if its spark of his memory or disappointment because it wasn't seojin yejin that's is so satisfying to see and way to cut an episode in the good bad mother. Lee dohyun 👏👏👏 https://t.co/amDfKyPURY

🖇️ @4sonee

#TheGoodBadMother

Ep3



there are so many intense scenes between them but the acting here between ra miran and lee dohyun is insane. just the emotions depicted im absolutely moved. #TheGoodBadMother Ep3 there are so many intense scenes between them but the acting here between ra miran and lee dohyun is insane. just the emotions depicted im absolutely moved. #TheGoodBadMother #TheGoodBadMotherEp3 https://t.co/kqw0mRrAj5

K-drama fans are also pointing out the similarity between his previous JTBC drama 18 Again where he played the role of a father of twin siblings, returning to his 18-year-old self.

rishi ☾ the good bad mother brainrot @_rebornrich lee do hyun played a 40 year old in 18 again and now he’s playing a 7 years old in the good bad mother and he nailed both roles?? that’s called range. lee do hyun played a 40 year old in 18 again and now he’s playing a 7 years old in the good bad mother and he nailed both roles?? that’s called range. https://t.co/NqYGvO7oI8

Fans are eagerly waiting for more episodes as Lee Do-hyun's character Choi Kang-ho will soon meet his love interest Lee Mi-joo. The duo had some great times together back in Seoul but were separated due to unknown reasons.

The ongoing drama will have 14 episodes and is helmed by director Sim Na-yeon.

More about the actor

Lee Do-hyun is one of the most prominent actors in South Korea. He is known for his unique and realistic choice of projects and fans enjoy watching him on screen. He played his first lead role in the JTBC drama 18 Again, for which he also won the Best New Actor award in the television category at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards.

The actor is known for other dramas as well including Youth of May, Melancholia, and Hotel Del Luna, and recently starred in the smash hit Netflix series The Glory, where many fans fell in love with his character. He was recently confirmed to be dating his The Glory co-star Lim Ji-Yeon.

New episodes of the ongoing drama The Good Bad Mother release every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.

