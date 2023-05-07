"Truly phenomenal": K-drama fans praise Lee Do-hyun's acting in The Good Bad Mother 

On April 26, Netflix dropped the first episode of Lee Do-hyun's latest healing and slice-of-life drama The Good Bad Mother. The OTT streaming platform will release two episodes weekly for the aforementioned drama. So far, four episodes of the show have been released and K-drama fans are raving about Lee Do-hyun's acting skills.
The drama revolves around the life of a cold protagonist who grew up to become a prosecutor under the strict discipline of his mother. As time passes, he cuts off all his connection with his mother and joins hands with the people who killed his father. Later, the protagonist of the story meets with an accident and his brain transforms into one of a 7-year-old kid. The protagonist's mother promises to protect her son and make him well again.
After watching the first four episodes of the drama, fans were impressed by the duality of Lee Do-hyun's acting. From playing the role of a cold prosecutor to behaving like a 7-year-old kid in his mid-30s, fans hailed him for his work.
K-drama fans can't get enough of Lee Do-hyun's versatility in the healing drama The Good Bad Mother
In The Good Bad Mother episodes so far, Lee Do-hyun showcases his acting skills through the portrayal of a cold-hearted prosecutor and a 7-year-old kid Choi Kang-ho who knows nothing about the world except his mother.
Fans have been pointing out the actor's contrast in eyes, gestures, and behavior when portraying the two different personalities. The actor excels in showcasing himself as a cold person who does not care about his mother but cries when he hurts her. As a 7-year-old kid, he plays with other children, portraying his innocence, and staying glued to his mother.
His acting has allowed fans to immerse themselves in The Good Bad Mother as they get teary-eyed during emotional scenes.
Several netizens took to social media to hail Lee Do-hyun's work in the latest Netflix show.
K-drama fans are also pointing out the similarity between his previous JTBC drama 18 Again where he played the role of a father of twin siblings, returning to his 18-year-old self.
Fans are eagerly waiting for more episodes as Lee Do-hyun's character Choi Kang-ho will soon meet his love interest Lee Mi-joo. The duo had some great times together back in Seoul but were separated due to unknown reasons.
The ongoing drama will have 14 episodes and is helmed by director Sim Na-yeon.
More about the actor
Lee Do-hyun is one of the most prominent actors in South Korea. He is known for his unique and realistic choice of projects and fans enjoy watching him on screen. He played his first lead role in the JTBC drama 18 Again, for which he also won the Best New Actor award in the television category at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards.
The actor is known for other dramas as well including Youth of May, Melancholia, and Hotel Del Luna, and recently starred in the smash hit Netflix series The Glory, where many fans fell in love with his character. He was recently confirmed to be dating his The Glory co-star Lim Ji-Yeon.
New episodes of the ongoing drama The Good Bad Mother release every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.