“Lee Do-hyun must be proud”: Fans react as Lim Ji-yeon fondly mentions the actor in her acceptance speech at the 2023 Baeksang Acceptance Speech

On April 28, Lim Ji-yeon of The Glory fame attended the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards, which took place at Paradise City in Incheon and aired on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and TikTok. The award ceremony was attended by most of The Glory’s cast and crew members, including Lim Ji-yeon, Song Hye-kyo, and screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, among others.

During the event, Lim Ji-yeon bagged the award in the “Best Supporting Actress” category for her role as a school bully and Moon Dong-eun’s (Song Hye-kyo’s) arch nemesis in The Glory. In her acceptance speech, she thanked the entire cast and crew of The Glory, and then shyly mentioned her co-star and real-life boyfriend Lee Do-hyun as “Dohyunie.”

sleeping @hityouwidthatd4 "DOHYUNNIE TOO"



BAEKSANG AWARDS 2023

#SONGHYEKYO Lim Jiyeon relaying her warm thanks to #TheGlory family and her boyfriend Lee Do Hyun in her acceptance speech 🥺"DOHYUNNIE TOO"BAEKSANG AWARDS 2023 Lim Jiyeon relaying her warm thanks to #TheGlory family and her boyfriend Lee Do Hyun in her acceptance speech 🥺💙 "DOHYUNNIE TOO" 😭 BAEKSANG AWARDS 2023#SONGHYEKYO https://t.co/gDslgayKZ2

“Lee Do-hyun must be proud,” wrote @lattae4305 in response to Lim Ji-yeon thanking her boyfriend in her acceptance speech.

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun’s fans react to the couple’s sweet moment at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards

Lim Ji-yeon portrayed the role of the school’s most entitled bully, Park Yeon-jin, a rude brat who, along with her clique, ruthlessly bullies and tortures Moon Dong-eun. She eventually drops out of school and etches out an elaborate plan to get back at Park Yeon-jin and her bullies in adulthood.

Lee Do-hyun, on the other hand, plays the role of the plastic surgeon Joo Yeo-jeong, who falls in love with the much-older Moon Dong-eun and decides to join forces with her in taking revenge against the bullies. Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon were cast in the same drama for the first time, and even though they were not paired opposite each other, sparks flew between the two, and they began seeing each other during the filming of The Glory.

It was the second time she was nominated at the Baeksang Awards, and the first time she won an award in the “Best Supporting Actress” category. Fans were warmed to see her not only bag the award but also thank the entire team of The Glory, including her now-real-life boyfriend Lee Do-hyun, by addressing him affectionately as “Dohyunie.”

vani @haeshinny

🫠🥲🥹 🫢🤭🫣 @kdrama_menfess Dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie🫠🥲🥹🫢🤭🫣 @kdrama_menfess Dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie dohyunie🫠🥲🥹😭🫢🤭🫣😖😣

key🎥 @wintersparklesy " #LimJiYeon #BaeksangArtsAwards2023

#59thBaeksangArtsAwards2023 Lim ji yeon : "thankyou to my hyeko unie, hyeran sunbae, sungil oppa, and my beloved bullied gang and dohyunie Lim ji yeon : "thankyou to my hyeko unie, hyeran sunbae, sungil oppa, and my beloved bullied gang and dohyunie ❤" #LimJiYeon #BaeksangArtsAwards2023#59thBaeksangArtsAwards2023 https://t.co/i0aeBLLfZo

jennie @jenrubyjanne @kdrama_menfess The winner of Lee do hyun heart is mbak lim ji yeon @kdrama_menfess The winner of Lee do hyun heart is mbak lim ji yeon 😭

Sherryㅣseeing @sabrinaannlynn 🥹💓 @lovenderhaze9 @kdramatreats Lord, I just need either a Lee Do Hyun or a Lim Ji Yeon in my life. @kdramatreats Lord, I just need either a Lee Do Hyun or a Lim Ji Yeon in my life.

Particularly, Song Hye-kyo’s reaction to her speech went viral, as the actress gave a fond smile to her co-star’s rather sweet love confession towards Lee Do-hyun in the speech.

The rest of the cast members too clapped and cheered loudly for her, who bagged the well-deserved award, beating Jung Eun-chae (Anna), Lee El (My Liberation Notes), Kim Shin-rok (Reborn Rich), and her own co-star Yeom Hye-ran, who played the role of the housekeeper Kang Hyeon-nam, a victim of dometic abuse and Moon Dong-eun’s ally.

Lee Do-hyun's absence was conspicuous, but fans were happy to see the actress sweetly credit him for her success, despite them not having made a public appearance in real life yet.

Notably, The Glory won the “Best Drama” award and Song Hye-kyo won the “Best Actress” award, taking The Glory’s total tally of awards to three.

Additionally, Song Hye-kyo gave a cute shoutout to her The Glory's arch-nemesis in her award-winning speech by saying “I received an award, Yeonjin-ah”, earning laughs and hoots from her fellow cast members.

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have been dating since the conclusion of The Glory

The Saranghe Oppa @TheSarangheOppa



Dispatch claims that Lee Do Hyun & Lim Ji Yeon began dating around the conclusion of filming for The Glory, and that their romance is widely known within the cast and crew❣️ Actors #LeeDohyun #LimJiyeon of " #TheGlory " are reportedly dating, according to DispatchDispatch claims that Lee Do Hyun & Lim Ji Yeon began dating around the conclusion of filming for The Glory, and that their romance is widely known within the cast and crew❣️ Actors #LeeDohyun & #LimJiyeon of "#TheGlory" are reportedly dating, according to Dispatch 😱Dispatch claims that Lee Do Hyun & Lim Ji Yeon began dating around the conclusion of filming for The Glory, and that their romance is widely known within the cast and crew❣️ https://t.co/62e35iyXQG

On April 1, Korean media outlet Dispatch broke the news that The Glory’s stars Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun were officially in a relationship after the conclusion of the drama. The two actors got acquainted with each other during the filming of the show, shortly after which they started dating each other. The news was confirmed by their respective agencies, Artist Company and Yuehua Entertainment.

It was revealed that the couple enjoyed a lot of dates and dinners together, and based on The Glory star's sweet confession at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards, they seem to be going steady.

Incidentally, the pair shares a common last name as well. Lee Do-hyun’s real name is Lim Dong-hyun. He changed his name to Lee Do-hyun for his acting career.

In other news, Lee Do-hyun is currently starring in Netflix’s The Good Bad Mother alongside Ra Mi-ran. Meanwhile, Lim Ji-yeon will be starring in TV dramas like National Death Penalty Vote and Lies Hidden in My Garden this year.

Poll : 0 votes