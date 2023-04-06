Star couple Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun top TV drama brand reputation rankings for April 2023

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, the latest celebrity couple in town, respectively ranked first and second in the TV drama actor brand reputation rankings for April 2023.

On April 6, 2023, Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute released its monthly list of TV actors, where they analyze the most trending celebrities. The data for April 2023 took into consideration actors who appeared on TV from March 6 to April 6.

It did not come as much of a surprise to see The Glory cast Lim Ji-yeon (who played the main bully, Park Yeon-jin) and Lee Do-hyun (who played Song Hye-kyo’s confidante and executioner Joo Yoo-jeong) top the brand reputation rankings list.

Dispatch broke the couple’s dating news by publishing pictures on April 1, 2023. Shortly after the report went viral, both the actors’ agencies confirmed that they were indeed in a relationship. The news took the K-drama fandom by storm as they became the talk of the town in multiple online community forums, social media, and news headlines.

Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Jae-hoon, and more: TV actor brand reputation rankings for April 2023 released

The TV actor brand reputation ranking list released for April 2023 perfectly represents the South Korean entertainment industry’s curiosity. While multiple cast members from The Glory were expected to feature in the top 10, fans across the world were searching for two actors in particular - Lim Ji-yeon (32) and her boyfriend, Lee Do-hyun (27).

The newest celebrity couple in town confirmed their relationship via their agencies on April 1, 2023, just hours after Dispatch published their photos. Fan edits of the duo at The Glory’s press conference soon began making the rounds. Viewers of the revenge thriller drama also stitched together Park Yeon-jin and Joo Yeo-jeong’s scenes, congratulating the duo.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary 🥹🫶🏼 Me upon hearing Lim Ji Yeon & Lee Do Hyun's dating news🥹🫶🏼 Me upon hearing Lim Ji Yeon & Lee Do Hyun's dating news 😆🥹🫶🏼 https://t.co/GZzTxql8Xu

Apart from Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, who took the first and second rank, respectively, Taxi Driver 2’s actor Lee Jae-hoon ranked third on the list. Divorce Attorney Shin’s lead actor Jo Seung-woo was placed in the fourth position, while The Glory’s lead actress Song Hye-kyo rounded off the top 5 list.

Here are the top 10 actors listed in the April 2023 brand reputation ranking list:

Lim Ji-yeon - 3,030,012 Lee Do-hyun - 2,742,908 Lee Jae-hoon - 2,511,782 Jo Seung-woo - 2,488, 894 Song Hye-kyo - 2,415,501 Cha Joo-young - 2,118,844 Shin Ye-eun - 2,901,272 Seo In-ah - 1,894,741 Shin Jae-ha - 1,620,892 Jang Dong-yoon - 1,538,790

Meanwhile, celebrity couples tend to post notes or letters talking directly to fans about their relationship, but The Glory's real-life couple has yet to upload any posts regarding the same.

Lee Do-hyun has become a mainstream international name in the K-drama world as he has starred in multiple hit dramas like Sweet Home, Youth of May, 18 Again, and The Glory.

Lim Ji-yeon has a few popular shows up her sleeve, including The Glory and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, alongside the classic movie Tazza: One-Eyed Jacks and Obsessed, which earned her a Best Actress Grand Bell Award.

