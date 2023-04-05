5 best K-dramas on Netflix in 2023: The Glory, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, and more

Akin to many previous years, the 2023 collection of K-dramas on Netflix has yet again proved to be another promising set of shows. Three months into the year, a plethora of shows in a wide range of genres have already been released for fans to binge-watch. The K-drama industry has garnered considerable attention with the experimental dimensions they've been showcasing this year.

Two parts of the revenge-filled drama, The Glory, the second season of the fantastical storyline of Mage, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, and other genres like comedy, sci-fi, etc. have been explored by the industry within just a few months into the year. As more and more exciting shows are stacked up for release, fans can catch up with these five best K-dramas on Netflix. Also, please note that the following article reflects the author's opinion.

From Thriller to Fantasy: 5 best K-dramas on Netflix in 2023

1) The Glory

The second part of the enticing revenge-based show stands out from the list of K-dramas on Netflix. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Lim Ji-yeon, the story revolves around a woman who was severely bullied during high school. After years of dropping out, she reappears in the lives of her bullies to get back at them.

With the first part leaving fans on an intense cliffhanger, the second part of the same has glued fans to their seats as they get through each episode while Moon Dong-eun navigates through her well-planned revenge scheme.

2) Crash Course in Romance

One of the most sentimental K-dramas on Netflix, Crash Course in Romance, entices viewers with its heart-warming plot. With stars Jung Hyung-ko, Jeon Do-hyun, and Roh Yoon-seo leading the show, the story displays the life of a kind-hearted mother navigating through the harsh reality of private education when her daughter tries to join a famous math instructor's class.

The show, which has a total of sixteen episodes, has drawn praise for how it has conducted itself. With an abundance of romantic comedies piled up in the K-drama industry, its diversity in plot and adherence to different emotions make it effortlessly stand out.

3) Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

The long-awaited sequel to one of the most binge-watched K-dramas on Netflix, the second season of Alchemy of Souls, has proved to be no less show-stopping than its first season. Extending the plot of its previous season, the show continues to narrate the characters three years later.

With the sudden disappearance of Naksu and Jang Uk's second chance at living with the ice stone inside him, the show takes various unexpected and intriguing turns. Starring much of the cast from its first season, including Lee Jae-wook, Go Yoon-jung, Hwang Min-hyun, and more, the storyline puts viewers through quite an emotional rollercoaster.

4) The Interest of Love

Another addition to one of the most well-received genres of K-dramas on Netflix, The Interest of Love glues people to their seats with its engaging plotline. Starring the many known faces of the K-drama industry such as Moon Ga-young, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Keum Sae-rok, it takes about a group of four men and women working at a bank.

As the eight of them continue their professional lives as bank employees, they get tangled up in complicated love relationships with each other. Through the progression of its sixteen episodes, the show displays how far the characters are willing to go for their love lives.

5) Love to Hate You

The last on the list of best K-dramas on Netflix is Love to Hate You, which stands as an addition to one of the most-loved genres of K-drama fans, enemies to lovers. Starring Tae-yoo, Kim Ok-bin, and Kim Ji-hoon, the story displays the inevitable force of attraction between an attorney who hates losing to men and a famous actor who can never trust women.

Through the progression of the ten episodes, the two main leads, who have no belief in love whatsoever, end up contradicting themselves. As more and more shows with enemy-to-lover tropes pile up in the K-drama industry, fans can't help but add the same to their watchlists.

As the abundance of K-dramas on Netflix increases every month, fans rejoice with an endless list of shows to binge-watch.

