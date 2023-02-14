“He kept thinking of her and wanting to care for her” - Yoo Yeon-seok dishes on his character in The Interest of Love and more

Korean superstar Yoo Yeon-seok shared insightful details about his character in JTBC’s recent blockbuster K-drama Interest in Love. In a chat with Sports Chosun, the actor discussed the show and his experience with the character and the production.

The realistic romance drama The Interest in Love tells the story of four individuals with distinct passions and goals in life who cross paths while working at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank. They gradually learn the meaning of love as their lives become intertwined with one another.

jun hee. @dajunhee_



"Were we actually in love or were we blinded by the interest?"



Ep16 #Kdrama It was one crazy ride for all of us. This drama really made me feel a lot of emotions tho! But in the end, I understood their message."Were we actually in love or were we blinded by the interest?" #InterestOfLove Ep16 #InterestOfLove It was one crazy ride for all of us. This drama really made me feel a lot of emotions tho! But in the end, I understood their message."Were we actually in love or were we blinded by the interest?"🍃#InterestOfLoveEp16 #InterestOfLove #Kdrama https://t.co/oCu0ePux4H

Playing the lead role of Ha Sang-soo is Yoo Yeon-seok. Ha Sang-soo lives a mundane life and according to him, a stable life without excitement leads to happiness. Starring opposite him was Moon Ga-young, who played the role of Ahn Soo-young.

Dishing on the chemistry between the two characters, the Hospital Playlist star said:

“I think this was in the lines, but he kept thinking of her and wanting to care for her. While he was definitely drawn to Soo Young’s outward appearance, Soo Young helped Sang Soo and carefully looked after him when he was on probation. Also, I think he liked the way Soo Young treated customers.”

“I live normally too” - Yoo Yeon-seok on resonating with Ha Sang-soo

🎬 @qoodiefilms the interest of love (2023) the interest of love (2023) https://t.co/M7qI28GzUY

JTBC’s blockbuster show, The Interest of Love has left a lasting impression on viewers with its realistic characters. Actor Yoo Yeon-seok, who played the role of Ha Sang-soo, discussed the complicated nature of his character and the role his middle-class family and upbringing played in building his personality.

The Reply 1994 actor revealed that his background was similar to that of Sang-soo, as his father was a professor. He mentioned he grew up in a sub-urban town before moving to a bigger city for higher education.

He shared that the barrier to socializing, which comes from being the new kid in school, is something that not many understand. However, the emotion can be felt by those who have endured the same. His own lived experiences made him able to understand the emotions of Ha Sang-soo even better.

He said:

“After seeing the environments of those around me, I felt more of a barrier than I thought I would. Although others did not view me like that, I could understand the emotions Sang Soo felt when he was younger.”

ً @onizms ‘Isn’t that what love is? - two people going through everyday life together…. I’m crying this is the most perfect open ending for sangsoo and sooyoung, I love it so much #InterestOfLoveEp16 ‘Isn’t that what love is? - two people going through everyday life together…. I’m crying this is the most perfect open ending for sangsoo and sooyoung, I love it so much #InterestOfLoveEp16 https://t.co/w0L9JQ2fvk

Continuing, the actor shared that according to him, the uniqueness of his character lay in the fact that he didn't expect a miracle to change his life. He worked towards a better life and was always realistic with regard to his expectations and desires. This attitude of Sang-soo is what Yoo Yeon-seok related to the most.

He said:

“That is Sang Soo’s charm. He’s not someone who overcame some hardship like Cinderella, nor is he someone who’s extremely carefree. Sang Soo is someone who tries to be normal. I think that aspect is slightly similar to me. People think I am special because of my career, but I live normally too.”

The final episode of The Interest of Love aired on February 9, 2023, on Netflix.

