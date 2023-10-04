"So proud": Fans lavish praise as BLACKPINK Jisoo's Flower music video becomes the first K-Pop video to surpass 400 million views in 2023 on YouTube

With her solo debut music video, Jisoo of BLACKPINK accomplished a big milestone on YouTube, on October 3, 2023. Her iconic solo debut song, FLOWER, has amassed over 400 million YouTube views since its music video release on March 31, 2023. The FLOWER K-Pop music video is the first by a Korean female solo artist to surpass 400 million views in 2023.

It took just six months and three days for the song to reach the 400 million milestone. Earlier, the music video of FLOWER had garnered over 300 million views and 9.5 million likes in just 88 days, breaking the previous record for the quickest achievement of this level of success by a Korean female soloist.

On the day of its official release worldwide on March 31, 2023, the music video immediately shot to the top of YouTube's Worldwide Trending ranking, garnering 100 million views in only seven days. Additionally, this album became the first K-Pop female solo artist album to sell over a million copies in just one week.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made her highly anticipated solo debut on March 31, 2023, with the single track, FLOWER, included in her first solo album, ME. The BLACKPINK singer’s extraordinary vocal ability and creative expression are highlighted by the single, which has received accolades from both listeners and reviewers.

"Flower is both iconic and organic": Fans hail BLACKPINK Jisoo for becoming the first K-Pop soloist to achieve 400 million views on YouTube

In addition, Jisoo has surpassed Lisa, a fellow member, to become the fastest Korean artist to reach 100 million Spotify streams in just 32 days. FLOWER by the BLACKPINK singer is still a global phenomenon and is dominating foreign music charts and trending on websites such as TikTok and Instagram.

This feat demonstrates Jisoo and BLACKPINK's enormous fame and appeal on a worldwide scale. They are known for routinely smashing records in the K-pop arena, and their music videos often receive millions of views within hours of release worldwide. Jisoo, a notable member of BLACKPINK, has used her solo debut to present her abilities in a fresh way.

The music video of FLOWER highlights her outstanding prowess as a singer and lauds her passionate creativity. Fans of the BLACKPINK megastar gush over her victory on social media and hail her as "Queen".

The BLACKPINK megastar who is also the face of Dior, has received appreciation from admirers all around the world and critical acclaim for her solo debut track.

In other news, BLACKPINK Jennie and Jisoo are speculated to part ways with YG Entertainment in order to establish their own individual agencies, according to NEWS1. The most recent developments in the persistent rumors surrounding the members of BLACKPINK's contract renewal position with YG Entertainment were covered in an editorial released by the Korean news source on September 25, 2023.

As per the NEWS1 narrative, Jennie and Jisoo's independent management organizations would be in charge of the BLACKPINK stars' individual activities, with the women only collaborating with their previous management business for the group's marketing efforts for six months out of the year. BLACKPINK member Lisa is also in talks about joining another company as per various speculation which has caused unrest in the BLACKPINK fandom.