"Stop playing with me": Rumours of BLACKPINK's Jennie signing with HYBE due to a copyright mix-up sparks confusion online

On Thursday, September 28, a netizen started a discussion post on an online forum in which they claimed that Jennie was signing with HYBE Labels. The removal of Jennie's livestream video from YouTube with a copyright claim served as the foundation for this assumption. While some have conjectured that the idol may sign with HYBE Labels, others are speculating that she may start her own solo agency.

A copyright violation concern led to the removal of the video. According to a YouTube notification, the clip was taken down because it violated HYBE's copyright. However, this hypothesis was quickly refuted when multiple internet users pointed out that HYBE Corporation owns the rights to the film because it was obtained from a Weverse Live feed on their platform.

Speculation and rumors about Jennie's future intentions have been circulating in the aftermath of the uncertainties surrounding BLACKPINK's contract renewal with YG Entertainment. The music company maintains its cryptic attitude despite the public's conjecture over the status of Jennie and Jisoo's contract renewal and the emergence of separate agencies for the artists.

Furthermore, maintaining the same unclear stance about a particular contract issue for months has been troublesome for an established publicly listed entertainment company.

On Monday, September 25, the stock price of YG Entertainment closed at 65,500 won, further downward for the fourth straight trading day. During this time, the stock price had fallen 18.43%, reportedly due to alarming information about BLACKPINK's impending contract renewal and plans for independent agencies for Jennie and Jisoo, respectively.

Amidst all this, a netizen misinterpreting a particular copyright infringement and claiming that BLACKPINK Jennie might sign with HYBE Labels—home to the world’s biggest and most famous boy group, BTS—had left the BLINKs perplexed. Fans expressed mixed feelings over the issue on social media.

Dissension among their respective investors has been brought on by YG's passive position. Additionally, the organization is struggling with a confidence issue. Foreign ownership of shares fell from the 18% to 15% mark in September as a result of the massive selling of shares by foreign investors.

During this time, foreigners made a total of 39.2 billion won ($29.1 million) in net sales. A net worth of 21.5 billion won ($15.9 million) was sold by pension funds, including the national pension. These numbers show that institutional investors' worries about YG's financial stability are growing.

Given that BLACKPINK is a key asset and piece of intellectual property for YG, it makes sense that they could withhold certain information regarding a current contract discussion. The information that was released and the volatility it created in their stock price with a 20% decline, however, is evidence of a serious security breach.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Lisa performed her first show at the Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris on September 28, 2023, while Jisoo and Rosé attended Dior and Yves Saint Laurent shows, respectively, at the Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023. Additionally, Lisa's other two shows at Crazy Horse are scheduled for September 29 and 30.