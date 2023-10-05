"Give him everything": Fans express excitement as BTS’ Jimin is reportedly the face of new Tiffany & Co’s Men’s Jewellery campaign

BTS’ Jimin will reportedly headline luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co's upcoming Men's Jewellery campaign. For those unversed, Bangtan's main vocalist was chosen as Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassador on March 2, 2023, and as the luxury jewellery brand's official new face, BTS’ Jimin appeared in various ad campaigns and at the brand's related events.

In fact, the Like Crazy and his fellow 95-liner bandmate and friend, BTS' V, are the only two Bangtan members who endorse luxury jewellery brands, with the former endorsing Tiffany & Co and the later, Cartier.

Now in a new development, international media outlet SHARP reported that Tiffany & Co are allegedly planning to launch a new collection of men's jewellery. This campaign will reportedly be centered around mega star BTS’ Jimin. It will be an extension of their signature Tiffany & Co's Lock and will be launched this fall.

Although there is no official confirmation yet of the same, ARMYs are eagerly anticipating the official announcement soon, with the FACE singer leading the campaign. One fan, @jmnberries, wrote on X,

"We know they compliment him so well I need to see him in Tiffany Jewelry give him everything."

BTS’ Jimin's fans anticipate the Like Crazy singer to headline Tiffany & Co's new men's jewellery campaign

According to a detailed report by the media outlet SHARP, the idea of men's jewellery has witnessed a sea of change in recent years, with millennials and generation Z increasingly experimenting with their jewellery beyond watches, cufflinks or wedding bands. Men are now sporting dainty and daring jewellery pieces, defying stereotypes, and global pop-stars like BTS’ Jimin are reportedly hugely responsible for ushering in this positive change.

According to SHARP, the idea of traditional masculinity is being redefined, and the dynamics between men and women are more balanced. Also, by appointing their first male brand ambassador, BTS’ Jimin, Tiffany & Co is more determined to explore this untapped market by launching a men's jewellery campaign centered around the Singularity singer.

SHARP reported that Tiffany & Co are all set to elevate their iconic collection, Tiffany's Lock, and launch a new campaign this fall headlined by the Promise singer. The most-recognized and cherished motif of the luxury jewellery brand, Tiffany's Lock symbolizes togetherness and inclusivity. Thus, ARMYs believe that no one is more suited than BTS’ Jimin to lead this campaign and introduce a new era for men's jewellery.

Naturally, ARMYs are elated at the prospect of the Like Crazy singer headlining the much-awaited campaign and are hoping for an official confirmation and announcement from Tiffany & Co's side soon.

Additionally, October is also a special month as BTS’ Jimin will turn a year older - 28 years old - on October 13. ARMYs are therefore hoping that the official announcement comes through on the same day, as a perfect birthday gift for the BTS member and his beloved fanbase.

Furthermore, if this turns out to be true, then the BTS' ace vocalist and dancer will be the first K-pop male idol who will headline a luxury jewellery brand's campaign.

BTS’ Jimin's debut title track Like Crazy surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

BTS’ Jimin's title track Like Crazy from his debut solo album FACE has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming his second solo music video to achieve this incredible feat. His first solo music video to achieve this number was the b-side track Set Me Free Pt.2.

Like Crazy was released on March 24 this year and took six months and 11 days to achieve this feat. Notably, this is his third music video overall to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. Besides Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, VIBE, featuring BIGBANG's Taeyang, also crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

The idol is now the first and only Korean artist to have three music videos released in 2023 that have surpassed 100 million views. ARMYs are happy that this spate of achievements have come through in October, which is also his birthday month. Fans have termed this month as "Jimtober," a portmonteau of "Jimin" and "October."

More information regarding his future activities and official men's jewellery campaign with Tiffany & Co will be unveiled in the future.