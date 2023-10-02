"This is Jimin" trends on X after the BTS member drops video featuring himself grooving to Phone Numbers by Dominic Fike & Kenny Beats

On October 1, 2023, BTS member Jimin posted a video on his Instagram account, which went viral online. In the clip, he is seen dancing to the song Phone Number by Dominic Fike and Kenny Beats. Jimin posted the video with a hashtag and a caption that read:

"#ThisIsJimin Girl... would you like to see this?"

The video has already garnered more than 5 million likes, and fans have flooded social media platforms with reactions to the idol's moves.

Produced by Kenny Beats, Phone Numbers was released by Dominic Fike on July 4, 2019.

Jimin is known for his love for dance and often shares videos of himself grooving to various songs. He is one of the main dancers of BTS and has a background in contemporary dance.

After he uploaded his latest video featuring himself dancing to Phone Numbers, ARMYs (BTS fanbase) began trending #ThisIsJimin on X (formerly known as Twitter), praising the idol's dancing skills.

Expand Tweet

"Always perfect" - BTS' Jimin sent fans into a frenzy with his latest dance video

Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, is often hailed for his smooth and elegant moves and charm on stage. Fans also praise him for pouring his heart and soul into his performances.

Expand Tweet

Jimin often takes center stage during BTS's dance breaks and has delivered many memorable performances over the years. His fluid movements, precise execution, and emotional delivery earned him recognition in the industry. Jimin's latest video saw him dancing to Phone Number, and fans began swooning over him on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from Phone Numbers, Jimin has showcased his dancing skills on several occasions and has been seen grooving to tracks like Intro: Boy Meets Evil, Serendipity, Fight of the Century, Perfect Man, and I NEED U.

Jimin and his successful career roadmap

Jimin trained for six months before debuting as a vocalist and dancer in BTS with the song No More Dream. In 2016, he was ranked as the 14th most popular idol in an annual survey conducted by Gallup Korea.

In 2018, Jimin won the monthly Top K-Pop Artist Individual award at Peeper x Billboard Korea. In 2019, the Cultural Society awarded him a plaque of appreciation for performing Buchaechum, a traditional Korean dance, during the 2018 Melon Music Awards and helping spread awareness about the dance outside Korea.

Fans were ecstatic when Jimin released his first solo album, FACE, on March 24, 2023. His debut solo album FACE consists of five tracks: Like Crazy (Korean Version), Interlude: Dive, Alone, Like Crazy (English Version), Set Me Free, and a hidden track, Letter.

On April 3, 2023, the idol made history as he became the first K-pop soloist to debut at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He topped the chart with the title track Like Crazy from his debut solo album, FACE. Jimin also danced to his track Face-off, which was praised by the fans.

Jimin did various promotional activities for his debut album. He also sat down for a behind-the-scenes interview with Spotify, discussing the making and meaning of the FACE music video.

On October 2, 2023, he became the talk of the town as he surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

The idol is expected to begin his military service around June 2024 and will return by December 2025. HYBE also hopes to resume BTS' activities as a whole by 2025.