“This is history”: BTS’ RM and j-hope congratulate Jimin on his historic debut at number one on Billboard Hot 100 

On April 3, BTS’ Jimin made history as he became the first K-pop soloist to bag a historic debut at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He topped the chart with the title song Like Crazy from his debut solo album, FACE.

Immediately upon the release of the news, BTS’ RM and j-hope took to social media to congratulate their bandmate on his massive success. The BTS leader took to his personal Instagram stories to share a photo of the latest Hot 100 top 10 ranking.

RM wrote “I’m proud” and tagged the Like Crazy hitmaker’s official Instagram account with an accompanying love emoji.

Shortly after this, j-hope also took to Instagram stories as well to share a snap of Billboard’s latest Hot 100 top 10 ranking with a couple of purple hearts. He tagged Jimin in the story and wrote in Korean, "This is history..Congrats."

Also, when BTS’ Jimin posted a picture of his own historic achievement on Instagram with the caption “Love you all” and captioned it with two purple hearts, RM and j-hope commented under the pots with fire emojis and purple heart emojis.

BTS’ Jimin earns his seventh Billboard Hot 100 number 1 ranking as a Bangtan member

With his latest achievement, BTS’ Jimin earned his seventh Billboard Hot 100 number 1 ranking as a Bangtan member and his debut number 1 on the Hot 100 as a K-pop soloist for the chart dated April 8.

Notably, Like Crazy also marks his second unaccompanied solo entry on the Hot 100 after his pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 debuted at number 30 last week.

Additionally, his number 1 ranking on the Hot 100 entry breaks PSY’s record for the highest-charting Korean soloist, all thanks to his smash hit song Gangnam Style, which peaked at number 2 in 2012.

The BTS singer's solo record comes almost a decade post-PSY’s historic record.

Furthermore, BTS has now extended their Billboard Hot 100 number-one charting to seven songs. The talented septet hit number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with their pandemic disco-pop hit song Dynamite in 2020. This was followed by Savage Love feat Jason Derulo and Life Goes On in the same year.

In 2021, all their English chartbusters were placed number one on Billboard Hot 100 - Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe ft. Coldplay.

Now, Jimin has become the first member of Bangtan to score a number 1 ranking on the Billboard Hot 100. BTS and Jimin are the only two Korean acts to have ever topped Billboard Hot 100.

#Jimin joins @BTS_twt as the only Korean acts in history to reach #1 on the Hot 100. He has earned 7 #1 hits across his overall career.

Notably, BTS’ leader RM earned his fourth number one on Billboard Hot 100 chart as a songwriter. RM has writing credits on Butter, Life Goes On (the title track of their album BE), My Universe ft. Coldplay and Like Crazy, which he co-wrote and produced with Jimin.

Finally, FACE has entered Billboard 200 at number 2, making the BTS singer the first Korean soloist in history to reach the top 2 of the chart. Also, Like Crazy has scored number 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, World Digital Song Sales and Digital Song Sales Chart.

BTS’ Jimin thanks ARMYs via Weverse live

Late on April 3, the Like Crazy singer hosted a brief Weverse Live to thank ARMYs for making him the number-one ranking K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100.

Dressed in simple night clothes and devoid of any makeup, the singer expressed his sincere gratitude to fans who streamed hard to place him on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He also revealed that he received congratulatory messages from members RM and j-hope and also shared that his father was happy and proud of him as well.

Social media was flooded with screenshots of the Weverse live shortly after:

BTS’ SUGA is the next member to release his solo album D-DAY on April 21, 2023.

