"I'M SO EXCITED": Fans rejoice as BTS's Jungkook is set to Collaborate With David Guetta And MK For New Seven and 3D remixes

On October 28, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled that BTS' Jungkook is set to collaborate with David Guetta and MK to release the remix versions of Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), respectively.

The agency had previously announced that Jungkook is set to release his debut album, GOLDEN, which will consist of eleven tracks, including Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), which were released before the announcement of his solo album.

The announcement went viral among fans, who were astonished at the unexpected news and took to social media to share their excitement.

"Main pop boy": Fans can't wait for Jungkook's upcoming song remixes

The announcement from Big Hit Entertainment has fans rejoicing. Some stated that every DJ and producer wants to collaborate with Jungkook, showcasing his worldwide influence and impact. The BTS idol's agency also released teaser posters for the upcoming remixes of Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (Jack Harlow) and described them.

They described the remix of Seven with David Guetta in their press release on Weverse as follows:

"Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta Remix - This remix, skillfully crafted by the French DJ and producer David Guetta, transforms the original track into an electrifying electronic dance genre. It accentuates the song's energy with rhythmic keyboard sounds and a unique drop-section melody."

They also released statements about the 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) remix in their press releases shared on Weverse, the South Korean social media platform, and stated:

"3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - MK Remix - This remix is a reinterpretation of the original track in the danceable house genre. Produced by Detroit-born DJ and producer MK (Marc Kinchen), it captivates listeners with its catchy and repetitive sound."

Fans are delighted that they already have various versions of Seven, including explicit, clean, and others, and they also have the Alternate version of 3D on Spotify, but they can't wait for the new versions.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN has been described by Big Hit Entertainment as:

"'GOLDEN' is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist."

The following eleven tracks of the upcoming album of Jungkook are as follows:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat Latto) Standing Next to You Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (clean version; featuring Latto)

Fans are excited about the fact that Jungkook will be collaborating with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and other famous personalities for his upcoming album, increasing the anticipation. They are also excited about the lineup of tracks, as they exhibit both the transition from blooming love to a broken heart.

David Guetta's Seven (feat. Latto) and MK's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) remixes are slated to premiere on October 30, 2023, at 1 pm KST.