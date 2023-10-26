“Oh I’m going to cry”: Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ Jungkook releases GOLDEN The Track Part II

On October 26, 2023, BigHit Entertainment revealed Jungkook's GOLDEN: The Track Part II, consisting of the remaining four tracks: Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears. They also released the cover images for the four tracks on their X (formerly Twitter) social media account.

Previously, the agency unveiled posters for his six tracks from the album GOLDEN, including 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), Seven (feat. Latto), Standing Next to You, Yes Or No, and Please Don't Change. Today (October 26), the idol released posters for the remaining four tracks.

Soon, the posters went viral on social media, where fans began decoding the meaning of each poster, noting the melancholic vibe. One user even stated:

Expand Tweet

" Jungkook babie, who hurt you?": Fans can't get enough of the Golden Track List Part II

In the recently released posters for the remaining four tracks on Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN, fans can clearly sense a melancholic vibe. They even wonder whether Jungkook has been hurt in the past, as both the track names and the quotes on the posters signify heartbreak.

Expand Tweet

The poster for Hate You is monochromatic and silver, with the quote "Hating You's the only way it doesn't hurt" engraved over it. The poster for Somebody is yellow and features a silhouette with the quote, "HOPE YOU KNOW THAT SOMEBODY AIN'T ME."

The remaining two posters, Too Sad to Dance and Shot Glass of Tears, are deep blue and full black, respectively. Too Sad to Dance is quoted with "Way too sad to dance!" engraved in shining fonts, while Shot Glass of Tear has the quote "10 Shot Glass of Tears" engraved over it.

Many fans believe that these tracks indicate they will be sad and melancholic. But fans are firm in their opinion that, since it's Jungkook, the songs can be unpredictable. Fans are aware that they can expect anything from him.

Check out how fans are reacting on X to the singer's latest cover releases for these four mentioned tracks from GOLDEN.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, on the last day, Jungkook released the six tracks from his album GOLDEN, for which he was once again praised for their design and hidden meaning. The first six tracks of GOLDEN, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), Seven (feat. Latto), Standing Next to You, Yes or No, and Please Don't Change indicated the process of falling in and out of love, looking at the quotes and posters of the tracks mentioned above.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, now that all the tracks of Jungkook's GOLDEN have been released, fans can't wait to decode the meaning behind the upcoming tracks. Some are sad about the fact that the songs seem melancholic and have sarcastically posted on social media about who hurt him, emphasizing that he is not just "somebody" to them.

Needless to say, fans are excited about all the tracks on GOLDEN, and they can't wait to see the latest music videos for the upcoming album. When BigHit Entertainment made the announcement for his upcoming album, the agency stated:

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook's solo album 'GOLDEN.' 'GOLDEN' is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the Golden Maknae of BTS and a solo artist."

Jungkook is set to release his debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.