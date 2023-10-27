On October 26, 2023, TXT posted the Happily Ever After challenge on their TikTok account with Jungkook, the golden maknae, visibly grooving to the song alongside group members Beomgyu and Taehyun. The TikTok video caption reads:

"If we are together with Jungkookie Hyung, we'll be happy forever."

As soon as fans saw the Seven singer, Beomgyu, and Taehyun together, they went berserk and couldn't contain their excitement while watching the trio take on the new challenge. Soon, they took to social media to express their opinions about the Happily Ever After challenge. One user even commented that their dance looked like they were trying to summon a ghost.

Expand Tweet

"OMG": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook, Taehyun and Beomgyu's TikTok video challenge

Expand Tweet

In the Happily Ever After dance challenge video posted on TikTok, fans could feel the energy as Jungkook, Beomgyu, and Taehyun grooved to the song. From the start of the video, the trio was seen holding each other and standing in a round position, swaying to the music.

They quickly started dancing in sync with the choreography while the camera captured the room's vibrant lighting. The trio exuded energy and charisma throughout the challenge, and fans could sense the adrenaline rush as they danced in the video.

Fans were also elated about the interaction and the latest video, feeling a closer connection with the BTS maknae, who appeared as a friend to them rather than their senior. They noted that he looked younger compared to the other TXT members and couldn't stop swooning over his smile.

Check out how fans are reacting to TXT Beomgyu & Taehyun's Happily Ever After challenge:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Taehyun also took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where he responded to a fan who mentioned their heart was about to explode upon seeing the group dancing together and stated:

"You guys are so cute, I feel like my heart is about to explode."

To which Taehyun replied saying that the Seven singer gave his 200% energy and even did the challenge twice to make the video perfect.

"I told Jungkook hyung that he can just do this dance with 100% energy, so we did it with 100% energy once, and then he went, 'Let’s do it again,' and did it for us with 200% energy, hahahah."

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, fans were over the moon after watching the Seven singer, Beomgyu, and Taehyun's latest dance challenge video.

In other news, TXT recently released their album The Name Chapter: FreeFall.

BTS' Jungkook is set to release his debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. The Seven singer has also been nominated for Top Global K-pop Song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.