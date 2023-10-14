Why is 'BigHit Treat Beomgyu Better' trending on X? Fans outraged following alleged unequal distribution of lines in recent TXT track

Fans noticed the lack of lines for the TXT member Beomgyu in one of their new songs during the group's album showcase for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on Saturday, October 14, 2023. During the event, the group members were singing the nine tracks from the album they had released on October 13, 2023. At the time, fans noted that during the performance of Happily Ever After, Beomgyu was only present in the song for five seconds.

However, in the studio version, even these lines were overpowered by other members' vocals. This meant that the song's studio version had no individual lines from the idol. When fans noticed this, they were saddened and upset and called out the idol's mistreatment and lack of equal treatment in the song.

Following this, they seemed to realize that this had been a recurring incident where the idol is given the least number of lines in most of TXT's songs. They also noted that he was often unheard by the listeners due to the minimal existence of his vocals.

In an attempt to bring the issue to others' attention and to prevent the same from happening again, they began trending 'BigHitTreatBeomgyuBetter' on X. Fans also took to the social media platform to address their other concerns.

Fans enraged as they notice the lack of song lines' distribution for TXT's Beomgyu

The five-member K-pop group rolled out their latest mini-album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13, 2023. The mini-album was eagerly awaited by many of their fans.

As they enjoyed the nine tracks that were in the album, they showered the group with a lot of love and support. They also appreciated the group's comeback and said that it left them all impressed.

However, it wasn't until the band's comeback showcase held online on Weverse that the fans noticed something that seemingly infuriated them. During the showcase, they observed that TXT member Beomgyu barely had any lines in the song Happily Ever After. They noted that his lines lasted only around five seconds and that even during the chorus, all the band members except the idol were included.

Fans were already angered by this and they went on to that there were other times when the idol had the least number of lines in TXT's previously released songs. They took to X to express their feelings with many wondering how tough it was to "distribute lines fairly" for all the band members. Others said that he didn't "deserve this treatment."

However, that wasn't all that fans noted. They also pointed to various other forms of mistreatment that the idol's been allegedly facing at the hands of his agency, BigHit Entertainment.

Fans noted that Beomgyu, who's known to participate in the composition and lyric writing of several TXT songs, doesn't have the opportunity to pick the parts he wanted to sing. They also noted that these parts were allegedly often given to other members.

Fans noticed that the idol's needs and opportunities for career development are often neglected by the agency. The idol has often talked about releasing his own music, executing solo work on and off stage, working as an MC, and participating in collaborative TikTok dance challenges. However, fans said that idol is often sidelined and that the only two music covers, you! and Wonder, were accomplished after many requests to the agency.

Following this, fans emphasized the damages that the overall neglect and lack of equal line distribution can do to Beomgyu's public and idol image. They continued to trend the hashtags as they discussed the idol's mistreatment and poor management by BigHit Entertainment.