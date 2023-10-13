"The Avengers could never": Fans thrilled following  the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest title track, Chasing That Feeling

On Friday, October 13, the five-piece K-pop boy group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, rolled out their latest mini-album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, which consists of nine tracks in total. The music video release of the album's title track, Chasing That Feeling, which was released simultaneously with the album on all streaming platforms has fans hooked with its impressive and noteworthy features.

Chasing That Feeling's music video that adopted the concept of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members presenting themselves as superheroes not only deeply moved the viewers with the exceptional theme and the addictive cinematography, but also had people revisiting the choreography highlights and other musical parts of the song that fans couldn't get enough of. Following the music video's release, fans continued to flood X and other social media platforms that expressed their roller coaster of emotions upon viewing the same.

Fans can't get enough of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's music video, Chasing That Feeling, from their latest album release The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

The much-awaited release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest mini-album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, has surely not disappointed the high expectations fans held for its release. From its title song music video to the B-side tracks, fans have been extremely impressed with the album, once again proving the five-piece K-pop group's unmatched freshness and innovation with their music.

While the entire album, which has begun to be available on all streaming platforms, has equally moved and shocked fans, the title track, Chasing That Feeling's music video, is one thing that fans can't stop talking about. Despite the group's upheld reputation of rolling out show-stopping and eye-catching music videos that represent intriguing concepts, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has managed to one-up themselves with yet another music video release.

Following the music video's release, fans have been cooking up several theories that the group could possibly be trying to express through the music video. Among the abundant theories that surfaced on the internet, fans majorly come together with one theory, which refers to how the TXT members are either alluding to the superhero narrative, the Marvel Universe, especially The Avengers, or presenting themselves as their own superheroes.

Regardless, fans are in love with the darker concept that the group has been exploring recently, and they can't help but gush over how good the members look in not just the music video for Chasing That Feeling but also in their concept photos for the four versions of the album, GRAVITY, REALITY, MELANCHOLY, and CLARITY.

In other news, the group's latest mini-album release, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, revolves around the concept of coming in harsh contact with the reality where the real world is cold, cruel, and unforgivably challenging. The nine tracks that contain the album also include their previously released collaborative tracks such as Back For More with Anitta and Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers.

Here's the tracklist for the album:

Growing Pain

Chasing That Feeling (Lead Single)

Back For More (TXT. Ver)

Dreamer

Deep Down

Happily Ever After

Blue Spring

Do It Like That

Skipping Stones

As fans continue to stream the music video for Chasing That Feeling and the other B-side tracks of The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, they also send much love and appreciation to TOMORROW X TOGETHER for rolling out yet another commendable album.