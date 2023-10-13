"Seriously despise this question": Fans frustrated following TOMORROW X TOGETHER's recent interview for being called 'the next BTS'

On Thursday, October 12, during TOMORROW x TOGETHER's showcase for their upcoming album release, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, many reporters who were gathered for the event shot many questions at the members.

While the event was not accessible to the fans officially, one of the MOAs attending the showcase updated the fans simultaneously through their X account, @mariannabrl.

As fans enjoyed most of the updates they received, they were rather upset and angered by a question raised by a reporter who asked the TXT members what they perceived as being called the next BTS.

Soobin, the leader of the group, addressed the question by answering that though they were honored to have that title, they'd like to establish an identity for themselves in the industry without being related or compared to other artists.

In light of this incident, fans trend TXT is TXT to express their displeasure with the constant comparison of the K-pop group with their seniors, BTS.

Fans frustrated following a journalist's comparison to TOMORROW X TOGETHER as the next BTS during their album showcase for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

The recent album showcase held by TOMORROW X TOGETHER for their upcoming album release, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, was an enclosed event that admitted only selected fans and a few journalists to cover the event. However, netizens were informed about the minutes of the showcase by a MOA who was present at the event and fans were excited to hear about the several topics discussed there.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER talked about many intriguing things such as their future dream collaborations, the new genres they'd like to explore, their aims with music charts, and more. Upon hearing the update from the MOA that the members were really good at handling the journalists' questions, many online MOAs were naturally proud and thrilled about the same. However, one question raised towards the members equally upset all MOAs despite their leader, Soobin, responding to it adequately.

When the group was asked about their thoughts on being called the next BTS, Soobin replied that the members are working hard towards becoming their own artists with their own colors and they hope to make a meaningful impact in K-pop science. He said this while mentioning that he was grateful, regardless, of the honorable title of being aligned with his talented seniors, BTS.

Follwoing the question, fans were both tired and frustrated about the repeated appearance of the comparison. Ever since TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted as the first set of juniors to directly stand under BTS, there have been several comparisons and questions about them being the next BTS.

Especially since the group has earned global recognition and influence within just four years of their debut with their impressive performance in the industry, these questions gained more prominence. However, fans believe that it is important to treat both BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER as two different artists in order to respect both of their work and contribution to the industry.

As fans continue to trend TXT is TXT on the social media platform, X, they hope to raise their concerns with the harmful effects of the constant comparison of the two artists.